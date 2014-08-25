Search terms

    Avance Collection

    Hand blender

    HR1673/90
    • Powerful and easy-control hand blender Powerful and easy-control hand blender Powerful and easy-control hand blender
      Avance Collection Hand blender

      HR1673/90
        Avance Collection

        Avance Collection

        Hand blender

        Powerful and easy-control hand blender

        Make a variety of foods your way with SpeedTouch

        • 800W, SpeedTouch with Turbo
        • ProMix Titanium Technology
        • 2 times finer blending*
        • Up to 50% faster*
        Optimal food flow and blending performance

        Optimal food flow and blending performance

        Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

        Powerful 800-W motor for great blending results

        Powerful 800-W motor for great blending results

        Powerful and reliable 800-W motor that can drive a large variety of accessories to allow processing of almost any ingredient and deliver great results during food preparation.

        SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

        SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

        Intuitive variable speed setting and turbo boost in one button that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up until you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Prepare all your favourite recipes at the touch of a button.

        Titanium-coated blades: 6 x harder than steel

        Titanium-coated blades: 6 x harder than steel

        Titanium layer coating (TiN) that makes the knife six times harder than a standard stainless steel knife and ensures great performance over time. Combined with the optimised knife shape and unique ProMix triangular shape of the bar for the best blending results. It is food-safe.

        XL Chopper to chop onions, meat, nuts, cheese, chocolate

        XL Chopper to chop onions, meat, nuts, cheese, chocolate

        With the XL chopper accessory (1000 ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

        Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

        Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

        With the Philips hand blender's compact chopper accessory you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.

        Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

        Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

        Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pancake batter and more. Makes your hand blender multifunctional and versatile.

        Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

        Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

        The special wave shape in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

        Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

        Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

        Ergonomic soft-touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip that allows for easy holding and manoeuvring of the hand blender during use.

        Single-button release for easy assembly

        Single-button release for easy assembly

        Simple, quick and easy attachment and detachment of the blending bar and all the accessories with one finger.

        1-l ProMix Beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing

        1-l ProMix Beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing

        A 1-l triangular beaker is included with the hand blender. The beaker comes with a handy spout and measuring guide. The unique triangular shape is easy to grip and creates a vortex that pulls the ingredients towards the bottom of the beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2 m
          Power
          800 W
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Capacity beaker
          1 L
          Capacity compact chopper
          300 ml
          Frequency
          50/60 Hz
          Capacity XL chopper
          1000 ml

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          SAN plastic
          Material of main body
          ABS plastic
          Material bar
          Metal
          Material blade
          Titanium

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Detachable shaft
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Turbo function
          • Variable speed

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Compact chopper
          • Whisk
          • XL chopper 2-blade
          • Beaker

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

              • *Compared to Philips Hand blender with bell-shaped blade chamber in internal test on tomato and uncooked vegetables
