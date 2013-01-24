Home
    Robust Collection

    Juicer

    HR1881/00
    • Culinary tools for life Culinary tools for life Culinary tools for life
      Enjoy more fresh juice with this powerful juicer that extracts every drop from your fruits and vegetables. This Philips juicer is part of the Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure every day.

        Culinary tools for life

        Extract more juice from your fruits and vegetables

        • 1200 W
        • 2 L
        • XXL tube
        Extra-wide feeding tube for whole fruits

        Extra-wide feeding tube for whole fruits

        The 90 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

        Micro-mesh filter with high extraction ribs for more juice

        Micro-mesh filter with high extraction ribs for more juice

        The unique micro mesh filter of the Philips juicer with high extraction ribs made of stainless steel squeezes every drop and gives you more juice.

        Spout with drip-stop position - lift to prevent drips

        Spout with drip-stop position - lift to prevent drips

        When lifted, the drip-stop will prevent the juicer from dripping on the counter top. The drip-stop is very easy to clean as it is detachable and it is made of dishwasher safe materials.

        15-year guarantee on the motor

        15-year guarantee on the motor

        15-year guarantee on the motor will be provided upon registration within 3 months after purchase.

        2-speed control for soft and hard ingredients

        With the multiple speed settings you can juice hard or soft fruits.

        Easy-clean surfaces and dishwasher-safe removable parts

        Easy to clean thanks to its smooth surfaces and dishwasher-safe parts.

        Solid locking arm for maximum safety

        Maximum safety and stability with the robust locking arm.

        Stainless-steel micro-mesh filter

        Unique micro mesh filter with high extraction ribs made of stainless steel squeezes every drop and gives you more juice.

        Solid metal body

        The Robust juicer is made of high quality materials that make this juicer a culinary tool for life. Its heavy duty metal body is fully die cast for optimal stability while juicing.

        Power-efficient 1200 W motor

        Developed for durable performance. 15-year guarantee on the motor upon registration.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Recipe booklet
          Yes
          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Safety clamps
          Yes
          Speed setting
          2
          Drip-stop
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Cylindrical cleaning brush
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Juice jug
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Material housing
          Die cast aluminium
          Material lid
          SAN
          Material pulp container and pusher
          PP
          Material spout
          Stainless steel
          Material jug
          SAN jug and PP cover
          Colour(s)
          Aluminium and pumice grey

        • Technical specifications

          Pulp container
          2  l
          Feeding tube dia
          90  mm
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          1200  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Capacity juice jug
          1500  ml
          RPM
          100 RPM

        • Dimensions

          Box dimension (W x H x D)
          41.0 x 54.5 x 26.9
          Product weight
          6.9  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          8.37  kg

        • Easy to clean

          Dishwasher-safe accessories
          Yes

        • Guarantee

          Extended Guarantee
          5-year product guarantee and a15-year guarantee on the motor

        • Sustainability

          Made of recycled materials
          11  %
          Recyclable materials
          89  %
          Stand-by power consumption
          0  W

