    Blender

    HR2004/70
    Tough blending made easy
      Blender

      HR2004/70

      Tough blending made easy

      This Philips blender HR2004/70 offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

      Blender

      Tough blending made easy

      Tough blending made easy

      Blender

      Tough blending made easy

      This Philips blender HR2004/70 offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

        Daily Collection

        Blender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Tough blending made easy

        Blender with 5-star blade and 350-W motor

        • 350 W
        • 1.5 L Plastic Jar
        • with filter
        • 2 speed and pulse
        Fully guaranteed for 2 years.

        All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

        Easily blend soy bean milk or fruit juice without pips or seeds with this Philips blender.

        This Philips blender blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

        Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Filter
          Yes
          Mill
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White with blue accents
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material blender jar
          SAN
          Material housing
          PP

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Speed setting
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity blender jar
          0.4  l
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          350  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

