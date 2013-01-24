Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Daily Collection

    Blender

    HR2052/91
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Healthy smoothies, sauces and crushed ice, every day Healthy smoothies, sauces and crushed ice, every day Healthy smoothies, sauces and crushed ice, every day
      -{discount-value}

      Daily Collection Blender

      HR2052/91
      Overall Rating / 5

      Healthy smoothies, sauces and crushed ice, every day

      Only Philips offers you this reliable and long-lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well-ground condiments and crushed ice See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £25.00

      Daily Collection Blender

      Healthy smoothies, sauces and crushed ice, every day

      Only Philips offers you this reliable and long-lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well-ground condiments and crushed ice See all benefits

      Healthy smoothies, sauces and crushed ice, every day

      Only Philips offers you this reliable and long-lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well-ground condiments and crushed ice See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £25.00

      Daily Collection Blender

      Healthy smoothies, sauces and crushed ice, every day

      Only Philips offers you this reliable and long-lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well-ground condiments and crushed ice See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Blender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Healthy smoothies, sauces and crushed ice, every day

        With 450 W and motor overheating protection

        • 450 W
        • 1.25-l Plastic jar
        • 4-star stainless steel blade
        Break-resistant plastic jar

        Break-resistant plastic jar

        Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5 litre jar has a working capacity of 1.25 litres.

        4-star stainless steel blade

        4-star stainless steel blade

        4-star stainless steel blade for effective blending and mixing. The newly designed blade will blend and cut soft and hard ingredients and make perfect smoothies and sauces for you and your family.

        1 Speed and pulse for both soft and hard ingredients like ice

        1 Speed and pulse for both soft and hard ingredients like ice

        1 Speed for powerful blending and pulse for ice crushing.

        Intuitive knob for easy use

        Intuitive knob for easy use

        Select "blending function" or "pulse function" with just one button

        Integrated power cord storage

        Integrated power cord storage

        Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

        With motor overheating protection

        With motor overheating protection

        Your Philips blender motor is designed to be protected from overheating and over-current conditions during use

        2-year worldwide guarantee

        2-year worldwide guarantee

        Philips offers a full 2-year guarantee for this product to ensure you have a product with a long lifetime to use every day.

        Strong 450 W motor for fine results

        Strong 450 W motor for fine results

        Strong 450 W motor for fine blending. From morning smoothies to sauces and ice crushing — it's never been easier

        Comfortable thumb-grip handle

        New handle with thumb-grip position for holding and carrying the jar easily.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Jar

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          1
          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Integrated cord storage
          • Non-slip feet
          • Pulse

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity jar
          1.25  l
          Power
          450  W

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material jar
          Plastic

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount