Built to blend, made to last
"Blenders don't need to be complicated - it's basically all about speed. That's what combines the flavours and gives you smooth textures. I use mine for everything from batters and sauces to soups and smoothies" Jamie O. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Jamie Oliver Blender
Innovative ProBlend 5 technology with optimum blending power ensures finely blended smooth results.
This Philips Jamie Oliver appliance comes with a very simple to use rotary dial - select 1 for low speeds and 2 for maximum speeds. The Pulse setting is perfect for crushing ice or making sure that ingredients come together before blending.
The new Philips Jamie Oliver blender features super hard titanium-coated blades, which ensures that the serrated blades stay sharp for longer. Thanks to the 5-star blade, preparing batters, sauces and smoothies takes no time at all, so busy parents can feel confident they're putting healthy and delicious meals on the table every night of the week.
Each product in the range of Jamie's Tools by Philips Jamie Oliver comes with exclusive recipes from Jamie to help prepare a range of easy, fresh dishes that all the family will love.
This blender is a cut above the rest. The jar is made from thick glass rather than plastic, so it's strong and doesn't absorb smells or colours.
We know that you want to spend your time preparing, cooking and enjoying food rather than washing up! The accessories in the Philips Jamie Oliver range are therefore dishwasher safe.
"For me, it's about encouraging more people to enjoy cooking and to feel as comfortable and confident as possible using this kit. And, ultimately, I set out to design a range that I would be genuinely happy to have and use in my own kitchen. Every piece of kit from the Jamie's Tools range by Philips Jamie Oliver has a splash of lovely cornflower blue, the colour I chose to match the clean retro shapes we've used. This stuff is meant to be shown off, not hidden away in cupboards."
Design specifications
General specifications
Technical specifications
Dimensions and weight