    Jamie Oliver Blender

    HR2172/01
    Built to blend, made to last
      Jamie Oliver Blender

      HR2172/01
      Built to blend, made to last

      "Blenders don't need to be complicated - it's basically all about speed. That's what combines the flavours and gives you smooth textures. I use mine for everything from batters and sauces to soups and smoothies" Jamie O.

      Jamie Oliver Blender

      Built to blend, made to last

      "Blenders don't need to be complicated - it's basically all about speed. That's what combines the flavours and gives you smooth textures. I use mine for everything from batters and sauces to soups and smoothies" Jamie O. See all benefits

        Built to blend, made to last

        With ultra-sharp titanium-coated 5-star blades

        • 600 W
        • 2-l high-quality glass jar
        ProBlend 5 technology with optimum blending power

        ProBlend 5 technology with optimum blending power

        Innovative ProBlend 5 technology with optimum blending power ensures finely blended smooth results.

        Two speeds and a pulse setting

        Two speeds and a pulse setting

        This Philips Jamie Oliver appliance comes with a very simple to use rotary dial - select 1 for low speeds and 2 for maximum speeds. The Pulse setting is perfect for crushing ice or making sure that ingredients come together before blending.

        Long-lasting, titanium-coated 5-star serrated blades

        Long-lasting, titanium-coated 5-star serrated blades

        The new Philips Jamie Oliver blender features super hard titanium-coated blades, which ensures that the serrated blades stay sharp for longer. Thanks to the 5-star blade, preparing batters, sauces and smoothies takes no time at all, so busy parents can feel confident they're putting healthy and delicious meals on the table every night of the week.

        Exclusive Jamie Oliver recipes for inspiration

        Exclusive Jamie Oliver recipes for inspiration

        Each product in the range of Jamie's Tools by Philips Jamie Oliver comes with exclusive recipes from Jamie to help prepare a range of easy, fresh dishes that all the family will love.

        High-quality 2-l glass jar (1.5-l effective liquid capacity)

        High-quality 2-l glass jar (1.5-l effective liquid capacity)

        This blender is a cut above the rest. The jar is made from thick glass rather than plastic, so it's strong and doesn't absorb smells or colours.

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        Dishwasher-safe accessories

        We know that you want to spend your time preparing, cooking and enjoying food rather than washing up! The accessories in the Philips Jamie Oliver range are therefore dishwasher safe.

        Visit www.philips.com/jamieoliver for more tips

        Visit www.philips.com/jamieoliver for more tips

        "For me, it's about encouraging more people to enjoy cooking and to feel as comfortable and confident as possible using this kit. And, ultimately, I set out to design a range that I would be genuinely happy to have and use in my own kitchen. Every piece of kit from the Jamie's Tools range by Philips Jamie Oliver has a splash of lovely cornflower blue, the colour I chose to match the clean retro shapes we've used. This stuff is meant to be shown off, not hidden away in cupboards."

        Easy-grip rotary dial

        Easy-grip rotary dial

        Powerful 600-W motor

        Powerful 600-W motor

        Helps to prepare anything from smoothies to batters

        Helps to prepare anything from smoothies to batters

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Material housing
          PP
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material blender jar
          Glass
          Colour(s)
          Star white and horizon blue

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes
          Speed setting
          Variable

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity jar
          2  l
          Effective jar capacity
          1.5  l
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          600  W
          Voltage
          220-240 V

        • Dimensions and weight

          Packaging dimensions (L×W×H)
          38 x 25 x 30  cm
          Product dimensions (L×W×H)
          196.6 x 187.9 x 426.5  mm

