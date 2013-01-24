Search terms
Culinary tools for life
Enjoy perfectly smooth blends with the innovative two-blade blending system. This Philips blender HR2181/00 is part of the Philips Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure every day. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Blender
The 2 l jar is made of high quality borosilicate glass which is scratch-proof, and allows the processing of hot ingredients. The unique oval shape ensures a perfect flow of ingredients, guaranteeing smooth results. The oval jar can easily be stored in the door of the refrigerator to chill freshly blended ingredients.
The auto-accelerate function gradually increases the speed from 0 to 11,000 rotations per minute within 15 seconds. Even the toughest recipes can be blended in one go.
Blend effortlessly at different speeds thanks to the easy-to-use large switches.
Crush and blend to perfection with the long-lasting stainless-steel serrated blades.
The Robust blender has a special blending system with two knives that are rotating in opposite directions and at different speeds. The serrated blades of one of the knives are designed to cut even the toughest ingredients. The other knife optimises the flow of the ingredients in the jar, so that they are all processed into perfect silky blends.
15-year guarantee on the motor will be provided upon registration within 3 months after purchase.
The Robust blender is made of high quality materials that make this blender a culinary tool for life. Its heavy duty metal body is fully die cast for optimal stability while blending.
The Philips blender is easy to clean thanks to its easy clean surfaces and dishwasher-safe jar and accessories.
Developed for durable performance. 15-year guarantee on the motor upon registration.
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications
Technical specifications
Dimensions
Easy to clean
Guarantee
Sustainability