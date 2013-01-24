Home
    HR2181/00
      Culinary tools for life

      Enjoy perfectly smooth blends with the innovative two-blade blending system. This Philips blender HR2181/00 is part of the Philips Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure every day.

      Culinary tools for life

      Enjoy perfectly smooth blends with the innovative two-blade blending system. This Philips blender HR2181/00 is part of the Philips Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure every day. See all benefits

        Culinary tools for life

        Blender for smooth blending in one go

        • 850 W
        • 2 L glass jar
        • twin blade system
        • 5 speeds and pulse
        2 l oval shaped scratch-proof glass jar

        2 l oval shaped scratch-proof glass jar

        The 2 l jar is made of high quality borosilicate glass which is scratch-proof, and allows the processing of hot ingredients. The unique oval shape ensures a perfect flow of ingredients, guaranteeing smooth results. The oval jar can easily be stored in the door of the refrigerator to chill freshly blended ingredients.

        Auto-accelerate function, 5 speeds and pulse

        Auto-accelerate function, 5 speeds and pulse

        The auto-accelerate function gradually increases the speed from 0 to 11,000 rotations per minute within 15 seconds. Even the toughest recipes can be blended in one go.

        Large switches for easy control

        Large switches for easy control

        Blend effortlessly at different speeds thanks to the easy-to-use large switches.

        Stainless-steel serrated blades

        Stainless-steel serrated blades

        Crush and blend to perfection with the long-lasting stainless-steel serrated blades.

        Two-blade blending system for continuous ingredient flow

        Two-blade blending system for continuous ingredient flow

        The Robust blender has a special blending system with two knives that are rotating in opposite directions and at different speeds. The serrated blades of one of the knives are designed to cut even the toughest ingredients. The other knife optimises the flow of the ingredients in the jar, so that they are all processed into perfect silky blends.

        15-year guarantee on the motor

        15-year guarantee on the motor

        15-year guarantee on the motor will be provided upon registration within 3 months after purchase.

        Solid metal base

        Solid metal base

        The Robust blender is made of high quality materials that make this blender a culinary tool for life. Its heavy duty metal body is fully die cast for optimal stability while blending.

        Easy-clean surfaces and dishwasher-safe jar

        The Philips blender is easy to clean thanks to its easy clean surfaces and dishwasher-safe jar and accessories.

        Power-efficient 850 W motor

        Developed for durable performance. 15-year guarantee on the motor upon registration.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Auto-accelerate function
          Increases to maximum speed within 15 seconds to guarantee the one go process
          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Speed setting
          5 and pulse

        • Accessories

          Measuring cup
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Material housing
          Die cast aluminium
          Material jar
          Borosilicate glass
          Material blender jar
          Glass
          Material knife
          Stainless steel
          Colour(s)
          Aluminium and pumice grey

        • Technical specifications

          Effective jar capacity
          1.5  l
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          850  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Capacity blender jar
          2  l

        • Dimensions

          Box dimension (W x H x D)
          39.0 x 31.0 x 30.6
          Product weight
          5.75  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          6.91  kg

        • Easy to clean

          Detachable parts
          Dishwasher safe
          Smooth surfaces
          No rims and edges

        • Guarantee

          Extended Guarantee
          5-year product guarantee and a15-year guarantee on the motor

        • Sustainability

          Made of recycled materials
          24  %
          Recyclable materials
          83  %
          Stand-by power consumption
          0.4  W

