    Avance Collection Pasta maker

    HR2375/05
      Making delicious fresh pasta has never been easier. You just add ingredients, it does the rest. With its simple assembly and hassle-free clean-up; it is the ideal tool for individuals looking to experiment and enjoy making pasta at home.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

      Making delicious fresh pasta has never been easier. You just add ingredients, it does the rest. With its simple assembly and hassle-free clean-up; it is the ideal tool for individuals looking to experiment and enjoy making pasta at home.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

        Powerful extrusion technology for great results.

        • Pasta maker
        • Grey
        Fully Automatic: Just add ingredients, it does the rest

        Fully Automatic: Just add ingredients, it does the rest

        After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.

        Customise healthy ingredients to your taste

        Customise healthy ingredients to your taste

        Customise healthy ingredients to your taste.

        Prepare healthy and colourful pasta that kids will love

        Prepare healthy and colourful pasta that kids will love

        Prepare healthy and colourful pasta that kids will love.

        Experiment with Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests

        Experiment with Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests

        Experiment with Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests.

        Try 4 different pasta types

        Try 4 different pasta types

        4 shaping discs are included to make Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccine, Lasagne.

        Get inspired by the recipe book with 15 pasta dishes

        Get inspired by the recipe book with 15 pasta dishes

        The recipe book is created by culinary experts to inspire you with fresh homemade and delicious pasta and noodle recipes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Cleaning tool
          • Measuring cup
          • Recipe booklet

        • General specifications

          Number of shaping mouths
          4
          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • LED display
          • On/off switch
          • Ready signal
          • Storage compartment

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1  m
          Frequency
          50–60  Hz
          Power
          200  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
          420 x 320 x 385  mm
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          315 x 343 x 215  mm
          Slot size (L x W x H)
          315  mm
          Weight incl. packaging
          10.2  kg
          Weight of product
          6.9  kg

        • Design

          Colour
          • Silver
          • White
          Colour of control panel
          Silver

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Plastic
          Material of main body
          PP

