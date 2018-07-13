  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

      2–3 portions (250 g) is ready in less than 10 minutes

      Thanks to built-in Auto-weighing technology, Philips Pasta maker weighs the flour and indicates the correct amount of liquid automatically, making the whole process easier and more convenient than ever.

      Fully Automatic: Just add ingredients, it does the rest

      After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.

      Auto-weighing Technology: no need to weigh the flour

      With advanced engineering and robust design, the Philips Pasta maker can apply 1600 lb force on the dough during extrusion, which not only enables a fast making process but also guarantees perfect texture and taste of the pasta.

      Customise healthy ingredients to your taste

      Customise healthy ingredients to your taste.

      Prepare healthy and colourful pasta that kids will love

      Prepare healthy and colourful pasta that kids will love.

      Experiment with Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests

      Experiment with Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Cleaning tool
        • Measuring cup

      • Design

        Colour
        White

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
        410 x 310 x 370  mm

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • LED display
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Storage compartment

