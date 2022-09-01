Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Eco Conscious Edition

    5000 Series Blender

    HR2500/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Designed for a cooler planet Designed for a cooler planet Designed for a cooler planet
      -{discount-value}

      Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Blender

      HR2500/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Designed for a cooler planet

      Prepare your favourite morning smoothie to go, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with bio-based plastics*and recycled plastics***. See all benefits

      Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Blender

      Designed for a cooler planet

      Prepare your favourite morning smoothie to go, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with bio-based plastics*and recycled plastics***. See all benefits

      Designed for a cooler planet

      Prepare your favourite morning smoothie to go, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with bio-based plastics*and recycled plastics***. See all benefits

      Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Blender

      Designed for a cooler planet

      Prepare your favourite morning smoothie to go, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with bio-based plastics*and recycled plastics***. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Eco Conscious Edition

        Eco Conscious Edition

        5000 Series Blender

        Total:

        Designed for a cooler planet

        With the Philips Eco Conscious Edition Blender

        • ProBlend technology
        • 600 ml Tritan™ Renew tumbler
        • Silk white matte finish
        • Bio-based plastic

        Expand your recipe repertoire with the NutriU app

        Download and discover the NutriU app with 200+ ideas on how to make your favourite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the NutriU app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favourite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.

        Quick cleaning with detachable blades

        All detachable parts are easy to rinse and dishwasher safe.

        ProBlend technology for smooth blends with no lumps

        ProBlend technology combines 3 key features, custom-designed to create an optimal flow of ingredients for smooth lump-free blends. The ProBlend motor delivers optimal 350 W power to drive the blending flow and evenly circulate all ingredients. The ProBlend blades are uniquely shaped to maximise force and cutting performance. The ProBlend jar is designed with unique ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.

        Quick and easy to use

        Easy to use: add your ingredients, twist, blend and enjoy.

        Tritan™ Renew tumbler, BPA-free, clear and durable

        Tritan Renew tumbler for on-the-go smoothies. 100% BPA-free, impact- and shatter-resistant and dishwasher safe to withstand 100s of wash cycles.

        Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

        Bio-based plastics* are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking is collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food. The blender tumbler is designed with Tritan Renew, 100% BPA-free, safe for any type of food contact.

        Sustainable design playing its part in a greener future

        Sustainably designed using bio-based plastics* on the main body and recycled plastics*** on the tumbler, reducing C02 emissions by as much as 17%**. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.

        Modern and minimalistic style

        Sustainability never looked more stylish, with a silk white matte finish to look sensational in your kitchen.

        Pure and simple design

        Nature-inspired design with calm colours and natural materials.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          > 98% recycled paper

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.85 m
          Power
          350 W
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Working capacity tumbler
          0.6 L

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Bio-based plastic

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          118 x 116 x 360 mm
          Weight of product
          1.05 kg

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • ProBlend technology
          • Tritan Renew™ Tumbler
          • NutriU app
          • Easy to use
          • Detachable blade
          • Sustainably designed
          • Modern and minimalistic style
          • Pure and simple design
          • Safe and sustainable

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Detachable blade
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour(s)
          Silk White Matt

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Main body made from 100% PP plastic from certified bio-based sources, on a mass balance basis (BioPP is 64% of total plastic).
            • *Calculation based on the production of the same appliance using bio-based plastic and Tritan™ Renew vs 100% virgin plastic (or virgin polypropylene) and Tritan™.
            • **Tritan™ Renew is made with 50% recycled material from certified sources on a mass balance basis.

            Get your welcome gift of £10 off*


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of £10 off*

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?
            *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.