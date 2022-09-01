Search terms
Designed for a cooler planet
Prepare your favourite morning smoothie to go, with elegant style and impeccable performance. Sustainably designed with bio-based plastics*and recycled plastics***. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Download and discover the NutriU app with 200+ ideas on how to make your favourite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the NutriU app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favourite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.
All detachable parts are easy to rinse and dishwasher safe.
ProBlend technology combines 3 key features, custom-designed to create an optimal flow of ingredients for smooth lump-free blends. The ProBlend motor delivers optimal 350 W power to drive the blending flow and evenly circulate all ingredients. The ProBlend blades are uniquely shaped to maximise force and cutting performance. The ProBlend jar is designed with unique ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.
Easy to use: add your ingredients, twist, blend and enjoy.
Tritan Renew tumbler for on-the-go smoothies. 100% BPA-free, impact- and shatter-resistant and dishwasher safe to withstand 100s of wash cycles.
Bio-based plastics* are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking is collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food. The blender tumbler is designed with Tritan Renew, 100% BPA-free, safe for any type of food contact.
Sustainably designed using bio-based plastics* on the main body and recycled plastics*** on the tumbler, reducing C02 emissions by as much as 17%**. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.
Sustainability never looked more stylish, with a silk white matte finish to look sensational in your kitchen.
Nature-inspired design with calm colours and natural materials.
