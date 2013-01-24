ChopDrop technology

Recognising how unpleasant and difficult chopping onions is, Philips has cleverly developed ChopDrop technology to allow you to chop them like a chef in an easy way. The uniquely designed chamber keeps the onion in while the three sharp blades chop. Once the pieces reach the optimal size, they are dropped in the bowl: dry and regular every time. Perfect for onions, but also other vegetables, fruit, cheese, nuts and more.