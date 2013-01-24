Search terms
At last you can chop like a chef. Philips OnionChef chopper with ChopDrop technology gives you dry, regular pieces of onion and other ingredients. Thanks to the separate high-speed blade you can also grind meat, chop herbs and so much more. See all benefits
Chop like a chef
Recognising how unpleasant and difficult chopping onions is, Philips has cleverly developed ChopDrop technology to allow you to chop them like a chef in an easy way. The uniquely designed chamber keeps the onion in while the three sharp blades chop. Once the pieces reach the optimal size, they are dropped in the bowl: dry and regular every time. Perfect for onions, but also other vegetables, fruit, cheese, nuts and more.
The powerful 500 W motor of the Philips OnionChef chopper ensures you can chop even hard ingredients quickly and easily.
The Philips OnionChef chopper uses an optimal slow speed for its ChopDrop technology. This ensures you can always achieve dry and regular pieces of onion and other delicate ingredients such as courgette, boiled eggs, pepper and mozzarella, as well as hard ingredients such as nuts, carrots and more. Ideal for your favourite daily dishes, as well as appetisers (salsa, tzatziki), sauces, risottos and more!
Like any other chef, the Philips OnionChef chopper with its additional high-speed chopping blade also allows you to achieve finely chopped results with a large variety of ingredients such as meat, nuts, dried fruit, herbs, Parmesan, chocolate and more. Finely grind meat for steak tartare, meatballs, Bolognese sauce or tacos; prepare homemade pesto and hummus, energy bars or simply a fresh dressing for your favourite salad.
Philips OnionChef chopper is equipped with 2 speeds and automatic speed selection. The different functions require a different speed for achieving the optimal result - a slow speed for coarse chopping with ChopDrop technology and a high speed for fine chopping with the separate high-speed blade. The product detects the desired function and adjusts the speed automatically to ensure the desired end result every time.
The activation of the Philips OnionChef could not be any easier - simply press down the top of the product towards the bowl. No extra buttons, settings or switches. Chop like a chef with a single touch.
The Philips OnionChef chopper comes with a large 1.1 L bowl. It allows you to prepare the necessary amount of your essential ingredients.
The Philips OnionChef chopper is easy to clean. You can rinse clean all parts with water or simply place them in the dishwasher.
Philips OnionChef chopper is equipped with sharp stainless steel blades. The three fine blades of the ChopDrop technology ensure dry and regular chopping of delicate ingredients without mashing. The separately provided high-speed chopping blade, however, is capable of crushing even hard ingredients.
The large ChopDrop chamber of the Philips OnionChef chopper is designed to accommodate a whole large onion cut in half. You now only need to peel it and make a single cut with your knife. The OnionChef does the rest for you, ensuring you do not have the unpleasant contact with the onion.
