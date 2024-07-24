Search terms

    Blend even the hardest ingredients in no time
      5000 Series Hand Blender

      HR2685/00

      Blend even the hardest ingredients in no time

      With 50% more power* to crush any ingredient, the Philips 5000 Series Hand Blender is the perfect choice for great and even results. Enjoy creamy soups and silky sauces while exploring new ways to prepare your food!

      5000 Series
      5000 Series

      Hand Blender

      Blend even the hardest ingredients in no time

      Our strongest Hand Blender ever

      • Blender
      1200 Watts of pure crushing power

      1200 Watts of pure crushing power

      Blend even the hardest ingredients with our strongest hand blender ever. Enjoy everything from homemade nut milk to frozen fruit smoothies in no time.

      Faster, smoother blending with ProMix Technology

      Faster, smoother blending with ProMix Technology

      Patented technology combines our strongest motor with a uniquely shaped blade unit and splash guard for optimal food movement, easy cleaning and no mess. Fast and smooth results every time.

      Food processor for slicing, shredding and granulating

      Food processor for slicing, shredding and granulating

      Our high-capacity food processor accessory of 1'7 Litres is ideal for the whole family. Includes an S-blade for chopping big batches of food, and three additional discs with which you can slice (thick or thin), shred (thick or thin) or granulate (for mashed potatoes or cheese).

      Compact Chopper for herbs, nuts, meat and more

      Compact Chopper for herbs, nuts, meat and more

      Attach the compact chopper to chop onions and herbs, crush nuts and more. 0.5 L capacity for all the small tasks you need to perform while preparing your food.

      SpeedTouch technology for effortless control

      SpeedTouch technology for effortless control

      Adjust your speed while blending for better control thanks to the intuitive speed trigger. Start slow to avoid splashing, then gradually press harder to steadily increase power.

      Swap attachments at the touch of a button

      Swap attachments at the touch of a button

      A one-touch button releases the blending bar with one hand, so you can change attachments without putting down the blender or making a mess on the counter.

      Precise control thanks to LED speed indicator

      Precise control thanks to LED speed indicator

      Our new speed indicator lets you prepare all your favourite foods with ease and precision.

      Anti-splash blade guard keeps you and your kitchen clean

      Anti-splash blade guard keeps you and your kitchen clean

      Don't worry about splashing. Thanks to ProMix Technology, our special blade guard stops splashes, large and small. The wave shape at the bottom of the blending bar traps less food on the blade for easy clean-up.

      Whisk for cream, mayonnaise and more

      Whisk for cream, mayonnaise and more

      Attach the whisk accessory for fluffy whipped cream, silky mayonnaise or perfect pancake batter, or create your favourite salad dressings.

      Simply rinse clean in seconds

      Simply rinse clean in seconds

      Clean-up couldn't be easier. Due to the ProMix Technology you can release the blending bar and rinse it clean under running water.

      Compact design makes storage simple

      Compact design makes storage simple

      Make the most of limited cupboard space. Our hand blender and attachments are designed for efficient storage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Design specifications

        Colour(s)
        Black

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220–240  V
        Power
        1200  W

      • Technical specifications

        Power Plug
        VDE Plug (16 A)
        Accepted Voltage Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Are batteries required?
        No
        Contains liquid contents?
        No
        Items per Inner Pack
        1
        Number of Boxes
        1

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
        32 x 31.5 x3 0  cm
        Dimensions of product (L x W x H)
        16.6 x 30.5 x 35  mm
        Weight of product
        2.65  kg
        Packaging weight
        1.05 kg

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

