HR2685/00
Blend even the hardest ingredients in no time
With 50% more power* to crush any ingredient, the Philips 5000 Series Hand Blender is the perfect choice for great and even results. Enjoy creamy soups and silky sauces while exploring new ways to prepare your food!See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Hand Blender
Blend even the hardest ingredients with our strongest hand blender ever. Enjoy everything from homemade nut milk to frozen fruit smoothies in no time.
Patented technology combines our strongest motor with a uniquely shaped blade unit and splash guard for optimal food movement, easy cleaning and no mess. Fast and smooth results every time.
Our high-capacity food processor accessory of 1'7 Litres is ideal for the whole family. Includes an S-blade for chopping big batches of food, and three additional discs with which you can slice (thick or thin), shred (thick or thin) or granulate (for mashed potatoes or cheese).
Attach the compact chopper to chop onions and herbs, crush nuts and more. 0.5 L capacity for all the small tasks you need to perform while preparing your food.
Adjust your speed while blending for better control thanks to the intuitive speed trigger. Start slow to avoid splashing, then gradually press harder to steadily increase power.
A one-touch button releases the blending bar with one hand, so you can change attachments without putting down the blender or making a mess on the counter.
Our new speed indicator lets you prepare all your favourite foods with ease and precision.
Don't worry about splashing. Thanks to ProMix Technology, our special blade guard stops splashes, large and small. The wave shape at the bottom of the blending bar traps less food on the blade for easy clean-up.
Attach the whisk accessory for fluffy whipped cream, silky mayonnaise or perfect pancake batter, or create your favourite salad dressings.
Clean-up couldn't be easier. Due to the ProMix Technology you can release the blending bar and rinse it clean under running water.
Make the most of limited cupboard space. Our hand blender and attachments are designed for efficient storage.
