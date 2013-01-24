Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Meat mincer

    HR2725
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Powerful and versatile Powerful and versatile Powerful and versatile
      -{discount-value}

      Meat mincer

      HR2725

      Powerful and versatile

      Easily minces up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute, makes sausages in 2 sizes and creates fresh pasta and cookies in various shapes.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Meat mincer

      Powerful and versatile

      Easily minces up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute, makes sausages in 2 sizes and creates fresh pasta and cookies in various shapes.

      Powerful and versatile

      Easily minces up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute, makes sausages in 2 sizes and creates fresh pasta and cookies in various shapes.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Meat mincer

      Powerful and versatile

      Easily minces up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute, makes sausages in 2 sizes and creates fresh pasta and cookies in various shapes.

      Similar products

      See all meat-mincer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Meat mincer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Powerful and versatile

        1300 W blocked motor power, 7 accessories

        • CEE
        Including meat mincer

        Including meat mincer

        Powerful motor processing 1.5 kg meat per minute.

        Coarse (8 mm) and fine (4 mm) grinding disc

        Coarse (8 mm) and fine (4 mm) grinding disc

        2 high quality discs which allow you to grind meat, fish and poultry.

        Small (12 mm) and large (22 mm) sausage shaft

        2 shafts for making thin and thick sausages.

        Tagliatelle and spaghetti disc

        2 discs to easily create fresh tagliatelle and spaghetti.

        Including cookie cutter

        Cookie cutter to create cookies in 3 different shapes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1  m
          Glass fuse to avoid the appliance burning out
          Yes
          Universal motor, radio/TV interference suppressed
          Yes
          Cord type
          Double insulated cord with moulded-on plug
          Input power
          230 V, 50 Hz

        • Accessories

          Fine metal grinding disc
          4 mm
          Coarse metal grinding disc
          8 mm
          Small sausage shaft
          12 mm
          Large sausage shaft
          22 mm
          Tagliatelle disc
          Yes
          Spaghetti disc
          Yes
          Pasta disc cleaning pin
          Yes
          Blender beaker (1.5 l)
          Yes

        • Power

          Nominal power
          250  W
          Maximum power (blocked motor)
          1300  W

        • Design

          Colour(s)
          Bright white with orange and yellow accents
          Room to place a 11cm high bowl to receive the meat
          Yes
          Hinged handle for easy lifting
          Yes
          Integrated cord storage
          Yes

        • Design and finishing

          ABS tray, sausage shafts, housing and cookie cutter
          Yes
          Alu-alloy meat mincer processing tube and worm shaft
          Yes
          Alloy cast steel L40H cutter knife
          Yes
          Sintered iron 2F 0000 grinding discs
          Yes
          POM pasta discs and pasta cleaner
          Yes

        • Country of origin

          Poland
          yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount