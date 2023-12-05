Search terms

    5000 Series

    Blender

    HR2765/00
      Enrich your culinary canvas with the Philips 5000 Series Blender. Enjoy the finest blends even from recipes with frozen fruits, ice cubes and nuts. Sleek design for your kitchen counter. Detachable dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning. See all benefits

        Prepare smoothies, dips, sauces, pastes and more

        • Blender
        Finest blends with ProBlend Plus technology

        Finest blends with ProBlend Plus technology

        Motor, blades and tumbler designed to work together for perfect results so that you can have the finest blends even from recipes with ice cubes, nuts, and frozen fruits.

        800 W ProBlend Plus motor for effortless blending

        800 W ProBlend Plus motor for effortless blending

        The ProBlend Plus motor creates a fast circulation of ingredients for effortless blending

        ProBlend Plus blades for silky-smooth texture

        ProBlend Plus blades for silky-smooth texture

        The ProBlend Plus blade crushes and blends the hardest ingredients into the finest texture thanks to 6 long, thick and sharp blades

        ProBlend Plus tumbler for perfect circulation of ingredients

        ProBlend Plus tumbler for perfect circulation of ingredients

        The ProBlend Plus tumbler pushes the ingredients back into circulation thanks to its ribs, so that everything is evenly blended for smooth results.

        700 ml tumbler with lid for storage or on the go

        700 ml tumbler with lid for storage or on the go

        Blend and go with the handy 700 ml tumbler. Make your daily smoothie, then pop on a leak-proof lid to take it with you. Or store it in the fridge for later. The tumbler is made with Tritan from Eastman, and it is 100% BPA free, shatter-resistant and dishwasher-safe.

        Elegant compact design suits every kitchen

        Elegant compact design suits every kitchen

        Add a stylish touch to your kitchen. Stainless steel design with a compact footprint and detachable parts for easy storage.

        Versatile personal blender makes all your favourite recipes

        Versatile personal blender makes all your favourite recipes

        Enjoy a wide variety of homemade recipes; velvety smoothies, creamy shakes and thick rich sauces.

        NutriU app for all the inspiration you need

        NutriU app for all the inspiration you need

        Discover a world of delicious recipes! Explore our NutriU app for tasty drinks, soups, sauces and more, plus tips and guidance for using your blender.

        Press and twist for one-touch simplicity

        Press and twist for one-touch simplicity

        The press-and-twist tumbler eliminates buttons and dials. Blend effortlessly, all in one simple motion.

        Detachable blades for easy cleaning

        Detachable blades for easy cleaning

        Rinse the detachable blades under the tap or pop them in the dishwasher for thorough cleaning.

        Dishwasher-safe for carefree daily use

        Dishwasher-safe for carefree daily use

        All detachable parts are easy to rinse and dishwasher-safe. Durable tumblers and cups made with Tritan from Eastman withstand daily wash cycles for long-lasting enjoyment.

