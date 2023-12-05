Search terms

    5000 Series

    Blender

    HR2767/00
      Enrich your culinary canvas with the Philips 5000 Series Blender. Enjoy the finest blends, even from the recipes with frozen fruits, ice cubes and nuts. Sleek design for your kitchen counter. Detachable dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning. See all benefits

      Blend beyond the limits

      Blend beyond the limits

      Blend beyond the limits

        Blend beyond the limits

        Prepare smoothies, dips, sauces, pastes and more

        • Blender
        The finest blends with ProBlend Plus technology

        The finest blends with ProBlend Plus technology

        The motor, blades and tumbler are designed to work together for perfect results so that you can have the finest blends, even from the recipes with ice cubes, nuts and frozen fruits.

        1000 W ProBlend Plus motor for effortless blending

        1000 W ProBlend Plus motor for effortless blending

        The ProBlend Plus motor creates a fast circulation of the ingredients for effortless blending

        ProBlend Plus blades for a silky-smooth texture

        ProBlend Plus blades for a silky-smooth texture

        6 long, thick and sharp blades crush and blend the hardest ingredients into the finest texture

        ProBlend Plus tumbler for perfect circulation of ingredients

        ProBlend Plus tumbler for perfect circulation of ingredients

        Ribs in the tumblers push the ingredients back to the circulation so that your ingredients are evenly blended for smooth results.

        300 ml small cup with flat blade for coffee beans and spices

        300 ml small cup with flat blade for coffee beans and spices

        Enjoy freshly ground coffee and spices at home with a 300 ml small cup and flat blade. Use them instantly or pop the lid on to store them for later. The cup is made with Tritan from Eastman, is 100% BPA free, shatter resistant and dishwasher safe.

        An elegant compact design that suits every kitchen

        An elegant compact design that suits every kitchen

        Add a stylish touch to your kitchen. Stainless steel design with a compact footprint and detachable parts for easy storage.

        A versatile blender that makes all your favourite recipes

        A versatile blender that makes all your favourite recipes

        Enjoy a wide variety of homemade recipes; velvety smoothies, creamy milkshakes, thick rich sauces and freshly ground coffee.

        HomeID app for all the inspiration you need

        HomeID app for all the inspiration you need

        Discover a world of delicious recipes! Explore our HomeID app for tasty drinks, soups, sauces and more, plus tips and guidance for using your blender.

        Press and twist for one-touch simplicity

        Press and twist for one-touch simplicity

        The press-and-twist tumbler eliminates buttons and dials. Blend effortlessly, all in one simple motion.

        Detachable blades for easy cleaning

        Detachable blades for easy cleaning

        Rinse the detachable blades under the tap or pop them in the dishwasher for thorough cleaning.

        Dishwasher safe for carefree daily use

        Dishwasher safe for carefree daily use

        All detachable parts are easy to rinse and are dishwasher safe. Durable tumblers and cups made with Tritan from Eastman withstand daily wash cycles for long-lasting enjoyment.

        700 and 500 ml tumblers with lids for storage or on-the-go

        700 and 500 ml tumblers with lids for storage or on-the-go

        Blend and go with the handy 700 ml and 500 ml tumblers. Make your daily smoothie, then pop on a leak-proof lid to take it with you. Or store it in the fridge for later. The tumblers are made with Tritan from Eastman, which is 100% BPA free, shatter resistant and dishwasher safe.

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

