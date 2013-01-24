Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
For fine cutting ingredients with a blender
A stainless steel blade unit, part of your Philips blender, that is perfectly fit for chopping and blending fruit, vegetables and other ingredients. Easily detachable, so easy to clean! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For fine cutting ingredients with a blender
A stainless steel blade unit, part of your Philips blender, that is perfectly fit for chopping and blending fruit, vegetables and other ingredients. Easily detachable, so easy to clean! See all benefits
For fine cutting ingredients with a blender
A stainless steel blade unit, part of your Philips blender, that is perfectly fit for chopping and blending fruit, vegetables and other ingredients. Easily detachable, so easy to clean! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For fine cutting ingredients with a blender
A stainless steel blade unit, part of your Philips blender, that is perfectly fit for chopping and blending fruit, vegetables and other ingredients. Easily detachable, so easy to clean! See all benefits
Stainless steel knife unit for blender
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part