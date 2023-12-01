Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    5000 Series

    Blender

    HR3030/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    • Enjoy velvety smoothies with effortless cleaning Enjoy velvety smoothies with effortless cleaning Enjoy velvety smoothies with effortless cleaning
      -{discount-value}

      5000 Series Blender

      HR3030/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Enjoy velvety smoothies with effortless cleaning

      Turn the toughest ingredients, such as frozen fruit and nuts, into the finest smoothies with the Philips 5000 Series Blender with a 1200 W motor. A cleaning setting makes it all effortless from start to finish. See all benefits

      Enjoy velvety smoothies with effortless cleaning

      Turn the toughest ingredients, such as frozen fruit and nuts, into the finest smoothies with the Philips 5000 Series Blender with a 1200 W motor. A cleaning setting makes it all effortless from start to finish. See all benefits

      Enjoy velvety smoothies with effortless cleaning

      Turn the toughest ingredients, such as frozen fruit and nuts, into the finest smoothies with the Philips 5000 Series Blender with a 1200 W motor. A cleaning setting makes it all effortless from start to finish. See all benefits

      Enjoy velvety smoothies with effortless cleaning

      Turn the toughest ingredients, such as frozen fruit and nuts, into the finest smoothies with the Philips 5000 Series Blender with a 1200 W motor. A cleaning setting makes it all effortless from start to finish. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        5000 Series

        5000 Series

        Blender

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Enjoy velvety smoothies with effortless cleaning

        50% more powerful* with ProBlend Plus technology

        • ProBlend Plus technology
        • 1200 W ProBlend Plus motor
        • Thick frozen-fruit smoothies without adding water
        1200 W ProBlend Plus motor blends the hardest ingredients

        1200 W ProBlend Plus motor blends the hardest ingredients

        50% more power* makes velvety smooth drinks, soups and sauces from even the hardest ingredients, like frozen fruit, ice and nuts.

        New ProBlend Plus blades for a silky-smooth texture

        New ProBlend Plus blades for a silky-smooth texture

        Extended blades are longer and thicker to crush and blend even the hardest ingredients.

        ProBlend Plus ribbed glass jar for perfect circulation

        ProBlend Plus ribbed glass jar for perfect circulation

        Ribs in the glass guide your ingredients into the vortex for optimal circulation and ideal results.

        Thick frozen-fruit smoothies without adding water

        Thick frozen-fruit smoothies without adding water

        Make velvety smoothies and smoothie bowls from frozen fruit with little or no liquid needed. Use the tamper to push ingredients down and keep them circulating until you reach the perfect consistency.

        2 litre capacity for the whole family

        2 litre capacity for the whole family

        Large 2 litre jar with a 1.5 litre working capacity makes smoothies for the whole family in one healthy, delicious batch.

        3 speeds plus Pulse put you in control

        3 speeds plus Pulse put you in control

        Choose from three speed settings for hard and soft ingredients. Or use the Pulse feature for extra bursts of power when you need it.

        Detachable blades for easy cleanup

        Detachable blades for easy cleanup

        Separate the blade unit from the blending jar to wash by hand or in the dishwasher.

        Easy cleaning without scrubbing

        Easy cleaning without scrubbing

        Cleanup is simple with the manual clean setting. Say goodbye to scrubbing!

        Dishwasher-safe parts

        Dishwasher-safe parts

        All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe.

        NutriU app for all the inspiration you need

        NutriU app for all the inspiration you need

        Discover a world of delicious recipes! Explore our NutriU app for tasty drinks, soups, sauces and more, plus tips and guidance for using your blender.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Accessories

          Included
          Tamper

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220–240  V
          Power
          1200  W

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight
          3.54 kg
          Item length
          20.5 cm
          Item width
          19.4 cm
          Item height
          48.2 cm

        • General specifications

          Type of lid
          Removable
          Dishwasher safe
          Detachable parts are dishwasher safe
          Blade
          4-star blade
          Manual cleaning function
          Yes
          Speed
          3 speeds and Pulse

        • Design and finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic
          Material jar
          Glass
          Material blade
          Stainless steel

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • *vs HR2228
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.