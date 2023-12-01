Search terms

    5000 Series

    Blender

    HR3041/00
    Velvety frozen fruit smoothies with auto-cleaning
      5000 Series Blender

      HR3041/00
      Velvety frozen fruit smoothies with auto-cleaning

      Turn the toughest ingredients, such as frozen fruit and nuts, into the finest smoothies with the Philips 5000 Series Blender with a 1200 W motor. One-touch automated cleaning makes it all effortless from start to finish. See all benefits

        Velvety frozen fruit smoothies with auto-cleaning

        50% more powerful * with ProBlend Plus technology

        • ProBlend Plus technology
        • 1200 W ProBlend Plus motor
        • Thick frozen-fruit smoothies without adding water
        • One-touch automated cleaning
        1200 W ProBlend Plus motor blends the hardest ingredients

        1200 W ProBlend Plus motor blends the hardest ingredients

        20% more power* makes velvety smooth drinks, soups and sauces from even the hardest ingredients, like frozen fruit, ice and nuts.

        New ProBlend Plus blades for a silky-smooth texture

        New ProBlend Plus blades for a silky-smooth texture

        Extended blades are longer and thicker to crush and blend even the hardest ingredients.

        ProBlend Plus ribbed glass jar for perfect circulation

        ProBlend Plus ribbed glass jar for perfect circulation

        Ribs in the glass guide your ingredients into the vortex for optimal circulation and ideal results.

        Thick frozen-fruit smoothies without adding water

        Thick frozen-fruit smoothies without adding water

        Make velvety smoothies and smoothie bowls from frozen fruit with little or no liquid needed. Use the tamper to push ingredients down and keep them circulating until you reach the perfect consistency.

        2 litre capacity for the whole family

        2 litre capacity for the whole family

        Large 2 litre jar with a 1.5 litre working capacity makes smoothies for the whole family in one healthy, delicious batch.

        Variable speed plus Pulse put you in control

        Variable speed plus Pulse put you in control

        Dial your speed up or down with variable speed control. Or use the Pulse feature for extra bursts of power when you need it.

        Effortless cleaning at the touch of a button

        Effortless cleaning at the touch of a button

        The one-touch automatic programme cleans your jar effortlessly with warm water and a drop of washing up liquid. All removable parts are dishwasher safe.

        Blend-and-go tumbler to take anywhere

        Blend-and-go tumbler to take anywhere

        Blend directly in the tumbler cup, then snap on the cap for instant smoothies on the go.

        Detachable blades for easy cleanup

        Detachable blades for easy cleanup

        Separate the blade unit from the blending jar to wash by hand or in the dishwasher.

        Dishwasher-safe parts

        Dishwasher-safe parts

        All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe.

        NutriU app for all the inspiration you need

        NutriU app for all the inspiration you need

        Discover a world of delicious recipes! Explore our NutriU app for tasty drinks, soups, sauces and more, plus tips and guidance for using your blender.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Tamper
          • On-the-go tumbler

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220–240  V
          Power
          1200  W
          Working capacity jar
          1.5 L
          Capacity jar
          2 L

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight
          3.92 kg
          Item length
          20.5 cm
          Item width
          19.4 cm
          Item height
          47.7 cm

        • General specifications

          Type of lid
          Removable
          Dishwasher safe
          Detachable parts are dishwasher safe
          Blade
          4-star blade
          Automated cleaning function
          Yes
          Speed
          Variable speeds and Pulse

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Metal
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material jar
          Glass

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

