    Series 5000

    Blender ProBlend Tech. 800 W 2 L Glass Jar

    HR3573/90
    Overall Rating / 5
    Perfectly fine results twice as fast
      Series 5000 Blender ProBlend Tech. 800 W 2 L Glass Jar

      HR3573/90
      Overall Rating / 5

      Perfectly fine results twice as fast

      ProBlend Crush technology turns the toughest ingredients into the finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6 star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.

        Series 5000 Blender ProBlend Tech. 800 W 2 L Glass Jar

        Perfectly fine results twice as fast

        ProBlend Crush technology turns the toughest ingredients into the finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6 star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

        Perfectly fine results twice as fast

        ProBlend Crush technology turns the toughest ingredients into the finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6 star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

          Series 5000 Blender ProBlend Tech. 800 W 2 L Glass Jar

          Perfectly fine results twice as fast

          ProBlend Crush technology turns the toughest ingredients into the finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6 star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

            Series 5000

            Series 5000

            Blender ProBlend Tech. 800 W 2 L Glass Jar

            Perfectly fine results twice as fast

            Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

            • ProBlend Crush Technology
            2 year worldwide warranty

            2 year worldwide warranty

            You enjoy a 2 year worldwide warranty on our blenders—which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

            High-speed blender with powerful 1000 W motor

            High-speed blender with powerful 1000 W motor

            Powerful but energy-efficient 1000 W motor for balancing power efficiency and perfect blending results. Designed to maximise the performance of the ProBlend Crush technology.

            ProBlend Crush technology with 6 blades for fine blends

            ProBlend Crush technology with 6 blades for fine blends

            ProBlend Crush technology turns the toughest ingredients into the finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6 star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection

            Maximum 2 L capacity, working jar capacity 1.5 L

            Maximum 2 L capacity, working jar capacity 1.5 L

            The large 2 L jar has a working capacity of 1.5 L for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later

            Large innovative ribbed design glass jar

            Large innovative ribbed design glass jar

            The innovative ribbed glass jar design ensures the optimal flow of ingredients for the finest blending results.

            Dishwasher-safe parts

            Dishwasher-safe parts

            All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe.

            Removable blade unit for easy cleaning

            Removable blade unit for easy cleaning

            Its removable blade unit is designed for more thorough cleaning. All detachable parts are also dishwasher safe.

            Easy-grip control dial with multiple speeds

            Easy-grip control dial with multiple speeds

            Our control dial is moulded with a non-slip grip, so you can easily control the blender speed. From gentle blending for soft fruits to a burst of power for harder fruits and vegetables, it's up to you with our manual speed control.

            On-the-go bottle accessory with line level marks

            On-the-go bottle accessory with line level marks

            Enjoy healthy smoothies even on the go with the on-the-go tumbler accessory

            Pulse function for smoother blending

            Blend your mixes thoroughly smooth by using the handy pulse control — so all the bits and pieces are brought down to the blades for another round of fine blending.

            Technical Specifications

            • Country of origin

              Made in
              China

            • Accessories

              Included
              • Jar
              • On-the-go tumbler

            • Technical specifications

              Power
              1000  W
              Capacity jar
              2  L
              Working capacity jar
              1.5  L

            • Design

              Colour
              Metallic

            • General specifications

              Type of lid
              Removable
              Product features
              • Dishwasher safe
              • Pulse
              • Variable speed
              Blade
              6 star blade
              Speed UI
              Rotary knob

            • Finishing

              Material of main body
              Metal
              Material blade
              Stainless Steel
              Material jar
              Glass

            • Service

              2-year worldwide guarantee
              Yes

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Find a spare part or an accessory

            Go to parts and accessories

