    Avance Collection Blender

    HR3653/00
    • 50% finer blending* 50% finer blending* 50% finer blending*
      Avance Collection Blender

      HR3653/00

      50% finer blending*

      With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruit and vegetables in their diet.

        50% finer blending*

        Inspires 80% of users to consume more fruit and veg*

        • 1400 W
        • ProBlend 3D
        • 2.2 L Tritan Jar
        Powerful 1400 W motor for smoother blends

        Powerful 1400 W motor for smoother blends

        Finer blending of fruit and vegetables, thanks to our 1400 W motor.

        Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

        Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

        We developed our ProBlend 6 3D technology to ensure that all of the ingredients in your smoothie are finely blended—so the nutrients in fruit, vegetables and nuts are unlocked from the cell structure and easily absorbed by your body.

        Up to 35,000 rpm

        Up to 35,000 rpm

        35,000 RPM for excellent blending and even healthier smoothies

        Virtually unbreakable, large-capacity Tritan copolyester jar

        Virtually unbreakable, large-capacity Tritan copolyester jar

        Everyone loves a good smoothie! Our 2.2 litre Tritan copolyester jar has a working capacity of 2 litres to make smoothies for the whole family.

        Manual mode with variable speeds

        Manual mode with variable speeds

        From gentle blending for soft fruits, to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables—it's up to you with our variable manual speed options.

        Smoothies pre-set programme

        Smoothies pre-set programme

        Smoothies pre-set programme makes homemade smoothies easy.

        Dishwasher-safe blender jar

        Dishwasher-safe blender jar

        All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe—except for the blade unit, which can be easily rinsed clean. The base can be wiped clean if needed.

        Detachable blades for easy rinsing

        Detachable blades for easy rinsing

        To clean the blender blades, simply detach them from the blender jar and rinse. However, to preserve their sharpness, the blades cannot be cleaned in the dishwasher.

        2 year worldwide warranty

        2 year worldwide warranty

        You enjoy a 2 year worldwide warranty on our blenders—which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Technical specifications

          RPM blender (max)
          35000 r/min
          Capacity jar
          2.2 l
          Voltage
          200-230 V
          Power
          1400 W

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Metal
          Material jar
          Tritan

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cord storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Integrated cord storage
          • LED display
          • Pulse
          • Variable speed
          • Power-on light

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

