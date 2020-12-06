Home
    High-speed vacuum blender

    HR3752/01
    Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*
      High-speed vacuum blender

      HR3752/01
      Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*

      Enjoy a healthy smoothie throughout your day with our vacuum blender. If you're on the go, use the blender to take healthy snacks with you that stay as fresh and tasty as when you made them.

      High-speed vacuum blender

      Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*

      Enjoy a healthy smoothie throughout your day with our vacuum blender. If you’re on the go, use the blender to take healthy snacks with you that stay as fresh and tasty as when you made them. See all benefits

      Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*

      Enjoy a healthy smoothie throughout your day with our vacuum blender. If you’re on the go, use the blender to take healthy snacks with you that stay as fresh and tasty as when you made them. See all benefits

      High-speed vacuum blender

      Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*

      Enjoy a healthy smoothie throughout your day with our vacuum blender. If you’re on the go, use the blender to take healthy snacks with you that stay as fresh and tasty as when you made them. See all benefits

        Keep smoothies fresher throughout the day*

        Blending reinvented – with vacuum

        • Avance
        • Vacuum technology
        • 1400 W
        • 35000 RPM
        Preset program for vacuum and smoothie blending

        Preset program for vacuum and smoothie blending

        Choose from 3 programs: vacuum smoothie, pulse and ice crushing. Make any smoothie you like.

        Strong Tritan jar

        Strong Tritan jar

        The Tritan jar is made from copolyester and is lighter than a glass jar. It does not smell or stain. The ideal environment for your favourite smoothie.

        Manual mode with variable speed

        Manual mode with variable speed

        From gentle blending for soft fruits, to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables—it's up to you with our variable manual speed options.

        Powerful 1400 W motor for smoother blends

        Powerful 1400 W motor for smoother blends

        Finer blending of fruit and vegetables, thanks to our 1400 W motor.

        Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

        Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

        We developed our ProBlend 6 3D technology to ensure that all of the ingredients in your smoothie are finely blended—so the nutrients in fruit, vegetables and nuts are unlocked from the cell structure and easily absorbed by your body.

        Up to 35,000 rpm

        Up to 35,000 rpm

        35,000 RPM for excellent blending and even healthier smoothies

        Dishwasher-safe blender jar

        Dishwasher-safe blender jar

        All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe—except for the blade unit, which can be easily rinsed clean. The base can be wiped clean if needed.

        Detachable blades for easy rinsing

        Detachable blades for easy rinsing

        To clean the blender blades, simply detach them from the blender jar and rinse. The blades cannot be cleaned in the dishwasher, to preserve their sharpness.

        Single press for preset programs

        Single press for preset programs

        Single press for preset programs including vacuum, ice crushing and vacuum + smoothie blending

        2 year worldwide warranty

        2 year worldwide warranty

        You enjoy a 2 year worldwide warranty on our blenders—which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

        Vacuum technology

        Vacuum technology sucks the oxygen out of the jar before blending. Results are visible in the final blend: fewer bubbles, less foam, less juice separation. The smoothie stays fresh for longer.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Jar
          • Measuring cup
          • Recipe booklet
          • Ice crush knife

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          Variable
          Prefix programs
          4
          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cord storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Non-slip feet
          • On/off switch
          • Pulse
          • Variable speed
          • Removable lid
          Vacuum Smoothies button
          yes
          Key Feature
          ProBlend 6 3D

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity jar
          2.2  l
          Working capacity jar
          1.8  l
          Power
          1400  W
          RPM blender (max)
          35000  rpm
          Cord length
          1  m

        • Design

          Colour
          Metallic

        • Finishing

          Material blade
          Stainless Steel
          Material jar
          Tritan
          Material of main body
          SS

