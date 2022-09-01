Search terms
Endless inspiration. Smoothest blends.
With ProBlend Ultra technology, giving you the power to create ultimate variety of taste and texture, and the NutriU app, helping you to uncover new possibilities. So from smoothies to soups, sauces to nut butters, you can keep the whole family happy. See all benefits
High speed blender
ProBlend Ultra technology combines 3 features custom-designed to work perfectly together for ultimate variety of taste and texture, just as you like it every time.
The ProBlend Ultra blades are uniquely designed with a combination of a serrated blade and sharp blades, the former for crushing hard ingredients into smaller pieces, the latter for slicing them into a fine texture.
The ProBlend Ultra jar is designed with one-of-a-kind ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.
The ProBlend Ultra motor delivers strong 1500 W power to drive the blending flow and evenly circulate all ingredients.
Download and discover the NutriU app with 200+ ideas on how to make your favourite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the NutriU app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favourite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.
Quick select programs on the digital display are defined with time and speed settings so that your favourite recipes are at your fingertips. They include: smoothie, nut butter, dessert, soup, sauce, as well as ice-crushing and cleaning functions.
All detachable parts are dishwasher safe. ProBlend Ultra Blade is specially designed to prevent food particles getting trapped underneath the blades.
Activate the cleaning function with a small amount of water and washing-up liquid, enjoy hassle-free cleaning in just 2 minutes. The cleaning function removes even the most stubborn residues, like cake batters and nut butters.
2 L glass jar with 1.8 L effective capacity, so there’s enough for all the family.
Sustainability
Technical Specification
Country of origin
General specifications
Technical specifications
Finishing
Weight and dimensions
General specifications
Service
General specifications
Design
