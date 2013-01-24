Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Facilitates the pouring of juice into a glass
This dishwasher-safe spout is part of the Philips juicer that swallows fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. Due to its wide opening you can easily pour your juice or smoothie into a glass.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Facilitates the pouring of juice into a glass
This dishwasher-safe spout is part of the Philips juicer that swallows fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. Due to its wide opening you can easily pour your juice or smoothie into a glass.
Facilitates the pouring of juice into a glass
This dishwasher-safe spout is part of the Philips juicer that swallows fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. Due to its wide opening you can easily pour your juice or smoothie into a glass.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Facilitates the pouring of juice into a glass
This dishwasher-safe spout is part of the Philips juicer that swallows fruit and vegetables whole, without the need for chopping. Due to its wide opening you can easily pour your juice or smoothie into a glass.
Juicer Spout
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part