Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Additional tool for your hand blender
Would you like to use your Philips hand blender for whipping cream or preparing sauces? In that case this whisk is an essential blender accessory for you.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Additional tool for your hand blender
Would you like to use your Philips hand blender for whipping cream or preparing sauces? In that case this whisk is an essential blender accessory for you.
Additional tool for your hand blender
Would you like to use your Philips hand blender for whipping cream or preparing sauces? In that case this whisk is an essential blender accessory for you.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Additional tool for your hand blender
Would you like to use your Philips hand blender for whipping cream or preparing sauces? In that case this whisk is an essential blender accessory for you.
Whisk unit
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part