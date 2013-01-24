Home
    Pure Essentials Collection

    Blender coupling unit

    HR3935
    To join the two parts of your hand blender
      Pure Essentials Collection Blender coupling unit

      HR3935

      HR3935

      To join the two parts of your hand blender

      This replacement blender coupling unit connects the motor unit and chopping knife unit of your hand blender. Designed for large bowls.

      Pure Essentials Collection Blender coupling unit

      To join the two parts of your hand blender

      This replacement blender coupling unit connects the motor unit and chopping knife unit of your hand blender. Designed for large bowls. See all benefits

      To join the two parts of your hand blender

      This replacement blender coupling unit connects the motor unit and chopping knife unit of your hand blender. Designed for large bowls. See all benefits

      Pure Essentials Collection Blender coupling unit

      To join the two parts of your hand blender

      This replacement blender coupling unit connects the motor unit and chopping knife unit of your hand blender. Designed for large bowls. See all benefits

      Pure Essentials Collection

      Pure Essentials Collection

      Blender coupling unit

      To join the two parts of your hand blender

      Find matching products on the specifications tab

      • large bowl

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types
        • HR1371/90
        • HR1372/90
        • HR1372/91

