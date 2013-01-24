Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Aluminium Collection

    Juicer lid

    HR3950
    • To cover your juicer To cover your juicer To cover your juicer
      -{discount-value}

      Aluminium Collection Juicer lid

      HR3950

      To cover your juicer

      The large feeding tube in this lid for your Philips juicer allows you to use fruit and vegetables without pre-cutting. Making smoothies and juices has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Aluminium Collection Juicer lid

      To cover your juicer

      The large feeding tube in this lid for your Philips juicer allows you to use fruit and vegetables without pre-cutting. Making smoothies and juices has never been so easy! See all benefits

      To cover your juicer

      The large feeding tube in this lid for your Philips juicer allows you to use fruit and vegetables without pre-cutting. Making smoothies and juices has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Aluminium Collection Juicer lid

      To cover your juicer

      The large feeding tube in this lid for your Philips juicer allows you to use fruit and vegetables without pre-cutting. Making smoothies and juices has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Aluminium Collection

      Aluminium Collection

      Juicer lid

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      To cover your juicer

      Find matching products on the specifications tab

      • grey plastic ring

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types
        • HR1861/20
        • HR1861/00
        • HR1861/01
        • HR1861/03

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe  to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          * Voucher code terms and conditions:
          Click here to read more

          Discover 
          MyPhilips

          Extended warranty on selected products

          Easy access to product support

          Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

          Register now

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          American Express - payment method
          PayPal - payment method
          Klarna - payment method

          Help with your online order

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Student discount