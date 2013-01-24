Home
    Meat mincer coupling

    HR3955
      Meat mincer coupling

      HR3955

      In a meat mincer the worm shaft pushes the meat through the grid. This connector is the coupling part between the worm shaft and the motor unit of your device. Is your old one broken or lost? Order a new one here, it is easily replaceable!

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types
        • HR7765/13
        • HR7766/13
        • HR7768/13

