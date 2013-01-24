Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
To replace your current device
In a meat mincer the worm shaft pushes the meat through the grid. This connector is the coupling part between the worm shaft and the motor unit of your device. Is your old one broken or lost? Order a new one here, it is easily replaceable!
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To replace your current device
In a meat mincer the worm shaft pushes the meat through the grid. This connector is the coupling part between the worm shaft and the motor unit of your device. Is your old one broken or lost? Order a new one here, it is easily replaceable!
To replace your current device
In a meat mincer the worm shaft pushes the meat through the grid. This connector is the coupling part between the worm shaft and the motor unit of your device. Is your old one broken or lost? Order a new one here, it is easily replaceable!
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To replace your current device
In a meat mincer the worm shaft pushes the meat through the grid. This connector is the coupling part between the worm shaft and the motor unit of your device. Is your old one broken or lost? Order a new one here, it is easily replaceable!
Meat mincer coupling
Philips shop price
Total: