    Daily Collection

    Wire beaters for hand mixer

    HR3957
    Indispensable for using your mixer
      Daily Collection Wire beaters for hand mixer

      HR3957

      Indispensable for using your mixer

      A pair of wire beaters that fits with your Philips hand mixer. Having an extra pair might be handy: when one's in the dishwasher, you can use the other!

      Daily Collection Wire beaters for hand mixer

      Indispensable for using your mixer

      A pair of wire beaters that fits with your Philips hand mixer. Having an extra pair might be handy: when one's in the dishwasher, you can use the other! See all benefits

      Indispensable for using your mixer

      A pair of wire beaters that fits with your Philips hand mixer. Having an extra pair might be handy: when one's in the dishwasher, you can use the other! See all benefits

      Daily Collection Wire beaters for hand mixer

      Indispensable for using your mixer

      A pair of wire beaters that fits with your Philips hand mixer. Having an extra pair might be handy: when one's in the dishwasher, you can use the other! See all benefits

      Daily Collection

      Daily Collection

      Wire beaters for hand mixer

      Indispensable for using your mixer

      Find matching products on the specifications tab

      • Pair

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types
        • HR1560/40
        • HR1560/20
        • HR1560/53
        • HR1560/55
        • HR1560/80
        • HR1560/81
        • HR1561/55
        • HR1561/80
        • HR1561/60
        • HR1561/63
        • HR1570/90
        • HR1570/30
        • HR1570/00
        • HR1571/90
        • HR1571/30
        • HR1571/00
        • HR1571/01
        Fits product type:
        HR1560/41

