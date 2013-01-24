Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Blender beaker for your food processor
This dishwasher-safe jar fits with your Philips food processor and can be used for blending, stirring and crushing up different ingredients. Having an extra one might be practical: when one's in the dishwasher, you can use the other! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Blender beaker for your food processor
This dishwasher-safe jar fits with your Philips food processor and can be used for blending, stirring and crushing up different ingredients. Having an extra one might be practical: when one's in the dishwasher, you can use the other! See all benefits
Blender jar with detachable knife
Philips shop price
Total:
Replaceable part