    Avance Collection

    Kitchen Machine

    HR7958/00
      Avance Collection Kitchen Machine

      HR7958/00
      Presenting the all new Philips Kitchen Machine - unbeatable performance and versatility, and easier than you thought!

      Avance Collection Kitchen Machine

      Presenting the all new Philips Kitchen Machine - unbeatable performance and versatility, and easier than you thought!

        Cake, bread, pizza, cookies, smoothies, soups and more

        • 900 W
        • 7 speeds and pulse
        • Easy 6-in-1 set-up
        Powerful 900-W motor for consistent, unbeatable results.

        Planetary Mixing Action allows the kneading, mixing and whisking tools to move in a unique backwards and forwards movement rather than just in a simple circle, reaching all corners of the bowl, and resulting in smooth, thoroughly mixed ingredients.

        Large, robust 4-l metal bowl can comfortably knead up to 1300 g of dough so you can make up to 4 12" pizzas or 2 loaves of bread in one go. The metal handle makes it easy to carry and pour, while the splash guard cover prevents splashing during use.

        Multiple speeds and pulse give maximum control for an unlimited variety of recipes.

        Metal kneading hook, beater and whisk are easy to lock into place with a simple twist. Specially designed kneading hook mimics kneading by hand to ensure smooth, lump-free dough.

        The open arm swings up in a practical position so you can easily attach and detach the bowl tools. It can be closed again with a simple one-handed push. The open arm also offers you full bowl access, a practical feature for checking consistency or adding ingredients.

        Based on world-class leading Philips blender technology, high-performing blender attachment with a 4-star blade blends fruit, purees vegetables and crushes ice effortlessly so you can enjoy smoothies, sauces, dips or baby food in minutes.

        Easy-to-attach food processor bowl with dedicated discs for slicing, chopping, shredding and granulating all manner of ingredients from vegetables to nuts to cheese.

        Metal self-feeding mincer that minces xxxgms of meat per second. With special cleaning tool to easily and thoroughly clean the mincing screen.

        Designed with rounded edges and covered gaps for easy, smooth cleaning. Plus dishwasher-safe bowl and accessories.

        Handy citrus press attachment for fresh juice in minutes.

        Dedicated mill for grinding coffee, chocolate, nuts and other dry ingredients.

        Dishwasher-safe bowl and accessories.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories included

          1.2-l blender
          Yes
          1.5-l Food processor with discs
          Yes
          4-l metal bowl
          Yes
          Citrus press
          Yes
          Grinder Mill
          Yes
          Meat mincer
          Yes
          Metal kneading hook
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          White and grey
          Housing material
          ABS
          Material bowl tools
          Metal
          Material bowl
          Stainless steel

        • General specifications

          Speeds
          7 + pulse

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          900  W

