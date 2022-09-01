Search terms

    Series 7000

    Kitchen Machine

    HR7962/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Perfect bakes from your first try Perfect bakes from your first try Perfect bakes from your first try
      -{discount-value}

      Series 7000 Kitchen Machine

      HR7962/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Perfect bakes from your first try

      Take your baking to the next level with the Philips Kitchen Machine. Make expert-level dough in just 3 minutes.* From breads to cakes, take inspiration from hundreds of recipes on the NutriU app and bake like a pro from your very first try.

      Series 7000 Kitchen Machine

      Perfect bakes from your first try

      Take your baking to the next level with the Philips Kitchen Machine. Make expert-level dough in just 3 minutes.* From breads to cakes, take inspiration from hundreds of recipes on the NutriU app and bake like a pro from your very first try. See all benefits

      Perfect bakes from your first try

      Take your baking to the next level with the Philips Kitchen Machine. Make expert-level dough in just 3 minutes.* From breads to cakes, take inspiration from hundreds of recipes on the NutriU app and bake like a pro from your very first try. See all benefits

      Series 7000 Kitchen Machine

      Perfect bakes from your first try

      Take your baking to the next level with the Philips Kitchen Machine. Make expert-level dough in just 3 minutes.* From breads to cakes, take inspiration from hundreds of recipes on the NutriU app and bake like a pro from your very first try. See all benefits

        Series 7000

        Series 7000

        Kitchen Machine

        Perfect bakes from your first try

        Create perfect dough in just 3 minutes.*

        • Dough hooks, whisk & beater
        • 5.5L Bowl
        • Powerful 1000 W motor
        • 8 speed settings
        ProKnead Technology for expert-level baking

        ProKnead Technology for expert-level baking

        A unique technology that mimics the motion of the hand by pressing and stretching the dough simultaneously, for the perfect, hassle-free elastic dough in just 3 minutes.*

        Dishwasher-safe accessories make cleaning up easy

        Dishwasher-safe accessories make cleaning up easy

        Dishwasher-safe accessories promise a hassle-free clean up, time after time.

        NutriU App for inspiring recipes

        NutriU App for inspiring recipes

        Use the NutriU app to get access to hundreds of easy to follow, step-by-step recipes to delight the family with a variety of treats. Join an engaging community to exchange recipes, baking tips and more.

        Splash Guard for mess-free baking

        Splash Guard for mess-free baking

        Keep your counter clean with the splash guard accessory. It ensures that no ingredients leave the bowl and makes pouring easy.

        LED Smart Timer

        LED Smart Timer

        Simply set the countdown on the Smart timer, add your ingredients, and let the Philips kitchen machine do the hard work for you. It also automatically switches off at the end of the set time.

        Perfect Fit Mixing provides a seamless experience

        Perfect Fit Mixing provides a seamless experience

        Scrape all the edges of the bowl, thoroughly mixing all your ingredients, thanks to perfect fit mixing.

        Automatic Bowl Lighting

        Automatic Bowl Lighting

        Illuminates your ingredients for clarity and precision during the mixing process

        Robust Metal Base

        Robust Metal Base

        The metal base is designed to ensure complete stability even when mixing the toughest ingredients.

        8 different speed settings provide complete control

        8 different speed settings provide complete control

        To fulfil all of your mixing and kneading requirements, fast or slow.

        Motor Thermal Protection Sensor

        Motor Thermal Protection Sensor

        A kitchen machine built to last thanks to the special Motor Thermo Protection (MTP) sensor that prevents the motor from overheating from frequent use.

        Extra bowl accessory

        Extra bowl accessory

        Double your recipe prep by purchasing an extra bowl, separately, to keep up with all your baking desires

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1000

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          8

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          Black
          Housing material
          Metal & High Quality Plastic
          Material bowl
          Stainless steel
          Material bowl tools
          Stainless steel

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          176 x 360 x 345
          Weight of product
          6.72

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          Made of at least 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Finishing

          Bowl Capacity
          5.5
          Bowl Material
          Stainless steel

        • Accessories included

          Dough Hook
          Yes
          Beater
          Yes
          Whisk
          Yes
          5.5L Bowl
          Yes

            • Tested using 300g all-purpose flour, 14g butter (room temp.), 5g instant yeast, 160ml water (37C), kneaded for 3 minutes at speed 3.

