Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- CVBS video cable
- FM antenna
- AM antenna
- User Manual
- Quick start guide
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
- Power cord
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Simply sounds great
This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high-quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favourite movies and music at home.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simply sounds great
This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high-quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favourite movies and music at home.
Simply sounds great
This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high-quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favourite movies and music at home.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simply sounds great
This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high-quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favourite movies and music at home.
DVD home theatre system
Total:
Play virtually any disc you want - whether they are CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.
Play virtually any media format you want - whether it is DivX, MP3, WMA or JPEG. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theatre system - in the comfort of your living room.
A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.
12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colours, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitations of the standard 10-bit DAC become particularly apparent when it is used with large screens and projectors.
Colour-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution for connecting the speakers and subwoofer to the centre unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors into the matching coloured interface at the rear of the centre unit.
Picture/Display
Sound
Video Playback
Audio Playback
Still Picture Playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Power
Loudspeakers
Accessories
Dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.