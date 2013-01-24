  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    5.1 Home theatre

    HTS5590/12
    • Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound
      -{discount-value}

      5.1 Home theatre

      HTS5590/12

      Obsessed with sound

      Maximise your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3 Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favourite entertainment content including Blu-ray on the innovative Philips 5000 series home theatre system

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      5.1 Home theatre

      Obsessed with sound

      Maximise your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3 Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favourite entertainment content including Blu-ray on the innovative Philips 5000 series home theatre system

      Obsessed with sound

      Maximise your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3 Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favourite entertainment content including Blu-ray on the innovative Philips 5000 series home theatre system

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      5.1 Home theatre

      Obsessed with sound

      Maximise your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3 Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favourite entertainment content including Blu-ray on the innovative Philips 5000 series home theatre system

      Similar products

      See all Home Theatre

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        5.1 Home theatre

        5.1 Home theatre

        Total:

        Obsessed with sound

        True cinematic experience with sound evenly spread

        • 3D Angled Speakers
        • Blu-ray 3D playback
        3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

        3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

        3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

        Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080 x 1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

        Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

        DoubleBASS technology for fuller and deeper bass

        DoubleBASS technology for fuller and deeper bass

        DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you get a full, uncompromised listening experience.

        Wireless rear audio ready for fewer wires across your room

        Wireless rear audio ready for fewer wires across your room

        Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections. You can buy the Philips wireless rear speakers separately.

        Plays 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs and USB devices

        Plays 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs and USB devices

        Play virtually any disc and any media format you want - whether they are 3D Blu-ray Discs, DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theatre system.

        1000 W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        1000 W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

        Sleek high gloss finishing with unique touch controls

        Sleek high gloss finishing with unique touch controls

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.