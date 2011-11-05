5.1 Home theatre

2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS5590/12
Obsessed with sound
Maximise your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3 Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favourite entertainment content including Blu-ray on the innovative Philips 5000 series home theatre system
3D Angled Speakers
Blu-ray 3D playback
Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080 x 1920 HD resolution. Watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images creates the full HD 3D viewing experience in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high-quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.
3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.
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3.7
of 5
11
Reviews
Pticius
05/11/2011
United Kingdom
Good product at affordable price. A bit dissapointing that ventilator is sopmetimes noicy
Good product at affordable price. Excellent sound quality - more than sufficient for home use, no complaints on other features (video playback, radio) Well integrates with Phillips TV family, good & simple controls. A bit dissapointing that ventilator is sometimes noicy... seems that it will have to be replaced soon :-(
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5590 5.1 Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5590 5.1 Home theater
Tortyhh
03/05/2014
Deutschland
Wow einfach nur super
Seit mehr als 2 Jahren habe ich nun das Heimkinosystem von Philips super klang super Bass lädt Blurays und 3D Filme schnell .Für mich gibt es nichts anderes außer Philips egal welche Technik
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5590 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5590 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
ffSN
21/04/2014
Deutschland
Top, sehr zu empfehlen.
Alle Geräte kann ich mit einer Fernbedienung steuern. Top Klang und sehr gute 3D Wiedergabe von Blue Ray. Radio Empfang sehr gut.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5590 5.1 Home Entertainment-System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS5590 5.1 Home Entertainment-System