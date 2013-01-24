Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Philips Sonicare Advance

    Brush head

    HX4011/10
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Replacement brush head Replacement brush head Replacement brush head
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare Advance Brush head

      HX4011/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Replacement brush head

      Replace your brush head every 6 months for optimal performance. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare Advance Brush head

      Replacement brush head

      Replace your brush head every 6 months for optimal performance. See all benefits

      Replacement brush head

      Replace your brush head every 6 months for optimal performance. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare Advance Brush head

      Replacement brush head

      Replace your brush head every 6 months for optimal performance. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all advance

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Advance

        Advance

        Brush head

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Replacement brush head

        for Sonicare Advance 4000 series toothbrushes

        • 1-pack
        • Small

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount