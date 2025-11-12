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  • Smart technology for healthy oral-care habits
  • Smart technology for healthy oral-care habits
  • Smart technology for healthy oral-care habits
  • Smart technology for healthy oral-care habits
  • Smart technology for healthy oral-care habits
  • Smart technology for healthy oral-care habits
  • Smart technology for healthy oral-care habits
  • Smart technology for healthy oral-care habits
  • Smart technology for healthy oral-care habits
  • Smart technology for healthy oral-care habits
  • Smart technology for healthy oral-care habits
  • Smart technology for healthy oral-care habits
  • Smart technology for healthy oral-care habits
  • Smart technology for healthy oral-care habits
  • Smart technology for healthy oral-care habits
  • Smart technology for healthy oral-care habits

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7300Trial Unit

HX9641/01

HX960U

4.3
| (519) Reviews | 85% recommend this product
Smart technology for healthy oral-care habits
Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7300 Dental Professional Trial Unit. Priced exclusively for members of the dental team to buy at a discounted rate. Not for re-sale to patients.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

A total clean

Smart technology for healthy oral-care habits

  • Connected brushing made easy

  • Built-in pressure sensor

  • Smart brush head recognition

  • 3 modes, 3 intensities

Increased surface contact for eliminating plaque

Increased surface contact for eliminating plaque

The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head delivers our deepest clean. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4 x more surface contact** and remove up to 10 x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas*.

Better gum care for overall health

Better gum care for overall health

The G3 Premium Gum Care brush head improves patient gum health. Smaller size and targeted gum-line bristles deliver gentle, yet effective, cleaning along the gum line, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7 x healthier gums in just two weeks.*

Guides patients to better oral care habits

Guides patients to better oral care habits

Sensors track and measure patients' brushing behaviours while the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean brush handle provides instant feedback. Over time, the Sonicare app retains and analyses these habits and generates a Progress Report to help promote better brushing techniques.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

519

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

12/11/2025

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Perfectw tandenborstel

Een perfecte tandenborstel. Makkelijk in gebruik. Hoeft maar om de 3 a 4 weken tw eworden opgeladen bij 2x dagelijks gebruik

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ExpertClean 7300 HX9611/19 Elektrische sonische tandenborstel met app

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ExpertClean 7300 HX9611/19 Elektrische sonische tandenborstel met app

09/11/2025

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

perfecte tandenborstel

hij is perfect en handig in het gebruik , had ik veel eerder moeten kopen

This review was made for ExpertClean 7300 HX9690/08 Elektrische sonische tandenborstel met app

This review was made for ExpertClean 7300 HX9690/08 Elektrische sonische tandenborstel met app

13/04/2025

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Goed product voor dagelijks gebruik

De phlips cleaner tandenborstel maakt goed schoon en komt overal goed bij. Het borsteltje is net als een gewone tandenborstel. Het voelt na het poetsen ook echt schoon en verfrissend. Handig met de app erbij, wil je het poetsen geregistreerd hebben, dan moet de app en tandenborstel met elkaar in verbinding staan. Jammer dat het niet met de iwatch kan, zou veel en veel sneller gaan.

This review was made for ExpertClean 7300 HX9611/19 Elektrische sonische tandenborstel met app

This review was made for ExpertClean 7300 HX9611/19 Elektrische sonische tandenborstel met app

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. more than a manual toothbrush

  2. compared to DiamondClean

  3. based on two periods of brushing for two minutes per day on Standard mode

  4. in a study of manual toothbrush users