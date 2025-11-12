2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
HX9641/01
HX960U
Connected brushing made easy
Built-in pressure sensor
Smart brush head recognition
3 modes, 3 intensities
The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head delivers our deepest clean. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4 x more surface contact** and remove up to 10 x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas*.
The G3 Premium Gum Care brush head improves patient gum health. Smaller size and targeted gum-line bristles deliver gentle, yet effective, cleaning along the gum line, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7 x healthier gums in just two weeks.*
Sensors track and measure patients' brushing behaviours while the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean brush handle provides instant feedback. Over time, the Sonicare app retains and analyses these habits and generates a Progress Report to help promote better brushing techniques.
4.3
of 5
519
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
NicolaasB
12/11/2025
Nederland
Verified buyer
Perfectw tandenborstel
Een perfecte tandenborstel. Makkelijk in gebruik. Hoeft maar om de 3 a 4 weken tw eworden opgeladen bij 2x dagelijks gebruik
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ExpertClean 7300 HX9611/19 Elektrische sonische tandenborstel met app
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ExpertClean 7300 HX9611/19 Elektrische sonische tandenborstel met app
hurkie
09/11/2025
Nederland
Verified buyer
perfecte tandenborstel
hij is perfect en handig in het gebruik , had ik veel eerder moeten kopen
This review was made for ExpertClean 7300 HX9690/08 Elektrische sonische tandenborstel met app
This review was made for ExpertClean 7300 HX9690/08 Elektrische sonische tandenborstel met app
Mamsielein
13/04/2025
Nederland
Verified buyer
Goed product voor dagelijks gebruik
De phlips cleaner tandenborstel maakt goed schoon en komt overal goed bij. Het borsteltje is net als een gewone tandenborstel. Het voelt na het poetsen ook echt schoon en verfrissend. Handig met de app erbij, wil je het poetsen geregistreerd hebben, dan moet de app en tandenborstel met elkaar in verbinding staan. Jammer dat het niet met de iwatch kan, zou veel en veel sneller gaan.
This review was made for ExpertClean 7300 HX9611/19 Elektrische sonische tandenborstel met app
This review was made for ExpertClean 7300 HX9611/19 Elektrische sonische tandenborstel met app
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
more than a manual toothbrush
compared to DiamondClean
based on two periods of brushing for two minutes per day on Standard mode
in a study of manual toothbrush users