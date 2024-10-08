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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7300 Trial Unit
Discontinued
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HX9641/01
HX960U
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (22)
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How can I recycle my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
Do I need an Alexa device to reorder replacement brush heads for my Sonicare?
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
How do I reorder Sonicare replacement brush heads with Alexa?
W2 Optimal White8-pack sonic toothbrush heads
Philips SonicareCharging base
ProResults6-pack brush heads
W2 Optimal White(was DiamondClean) interchangeable sonic brush heads
G2 Optimal Gum Care(formerly ProResults Gum Health) sonic brush heads
W2 Optimal White2-pack interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
i InterCareStandard sonic toothbrush heads
W2 Optimal WhiteStandard sonic toothbrush heads
W2c Optimal White compactCompact sonic toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum Care2x Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum Care4-pack interchangeable electric toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum Care4-pack interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
S SensitiveStandard sonic toothbrush heads
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
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