      3000 Series Airfryer 7.2 L

      NA342/09

      See the sizzle, taste the variety

      Go beyond frying with 16 functions, from quick baking to hours of stewing. Delicious, all-homemade meals in a few easy steps. And through the stylish window, you can see when everything is perfectly prepared, crispy and tender.

      See the sizzle, taste the variety

      Crispy, tender and evenly cooked every time

      • Cooking window
      • RapidAir Plus Technology
      • 16 cooking functions in 1
      • Time and energy saving
      Fast, even cooking with RapidAir Plus Technology

      Fast, even cooking with RapidAir Plus Technology

      Patented Rapid Air Plus Technology with a unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and out for delicious homemade meals in 30% less time*

      Stylish cooking window to keep an eye on your food

      Stylish cooking window to keep an eye on your food

      No more guessing. Watch while you cook and see when it's done to perfection. Designed to keep you cooking in style.

      Extract fat and leave it behind with the unique basket

      Extract fat and leave it behind with the unique basket

      Up to 40% of excess fat drips away for healthier meals with full flavour***. The basket keeps food separate from the fat collected in the pan as it cooks.

      Endless inspiration with HomeID app

      Endless inspiration with HomeID app

      Over 10,000 delicious recipes tailored to your Airfryer, with easy step-by-step instructions.****

      Go beyond air frying for 16 ways of cooking at your fingertips

      Go beyond air frying for 16 ways of cooking at your fingertips

      Choose from 16 cooking functions, from baking and grilling to defrosting and reheating. Settings go as low as 40℃ and as long as 24 hours for dehydrating and fermentation, too.

      7.2 L capacity for full family meals

      7.2 L capacity for full family meals

      Enough capacity for your all family meals. Holds up to 1400 grams of veggies, 10 chicken drumsticks, 6 pieces of salmon or 9 muffins.

      Touchscreen for effortless control

      Touchscreen for effortless control

      Easy-to-use touchscreen that has 12 presets to choose from: frozen fries, fresh fries, chicken drumsticks, meat, fish, breakfast, vegetables, muffins, vegan, dehydrated fruits, keep warm and a favourite button on which you can save your own preset.

      Save time and energy

      Save time and energy

      Cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy when cooking with the Philips Airfryer compared to your oven.*****

      Easy clean-up

      Easy clean-up

      Philips Airfryers have a non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe removable parts, so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your favourite meals

      Don't compromise on taste

      Don't compromise on taste

      83% of our consumers find that chicken drumsticks cooked in the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series taste better than those cooked in an oven.******

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical Specifications

        Capacity
        7.2 l
      • *Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer
      • **vs Philips Airfryers with RapidAir Technology
      • ***Chicken leg: up to 40% less fat vs raw
      • ****Number of recipes may vary per country
      • *****Percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160°C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200°C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages might vary per product.
      • ******MetrixLab test with 30 existing Philips 3000 Series Airfryer users, July 2024
