2000 series Steam generator
Up to 25% less time spent ironing*
Less time ironing, more time wearing and enjoying your clothes with the 2000 series steam generator. See all benefits
Select a payment option
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free All your needs covered in one purchase
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
This product
- {discount-value}
2000 series
Steam generator
Up to 25% less time spent ironing*
- Max 6 bar pump pressure
- 110 g/min continuous steam
- 300 g steam boost
Fast ironing with 300 g steam boost
Iron quickly and effectively to get through your ironing load faster.
Durable and easy-glide ceramic soleplate
Our special ceramic soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.
Quick crease removal with 110 g/min continuous steam
Strong, continuous steam tackles all creases in all fabrics with ease.
Lightweight and compact for easy storage
Thanks to its compact size, it's light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes.
1.4 L water tank for long use
A 1.4 litre transparent tank gives you up to 1 hour of continuous use (in Eco Mode). See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tank through the large filling door.
Technical Specifications
-
Calc management
- Suitable for tap water
-
Yes
- Calc clean solution
-
Smart Calc Clean
-
Weight and dimensions
- Weight of iron
-
1.03
kg
- Packaging dimensions (W x H x L)
-
395 (L)*230 (W)*308 (H)
cm
- Product dimensions (W x H x L)
-
315 (L)*120 (W)*285 (H)
cm
- Weight (incl. packaging)
-
3
kg
- Weight of iron + base
-
2.3
kg
-
Easy to use
- Heat-up time
-
2
minute(s)
- Water tank capacity
-
1.4
nm
- Soleplate name
-
Ceramic
- Power cord length
-
1.6
m
- Hose length
-
1.4
m
- Auto shut-off
-
Yes
-
Guarantee
- 2 year worldwide guarantee
-
Yes
-
Fast crease removal
- Pressure
-
6 bar pump pressure
- Power
-
2400
W
- Steam boost
-
300
g
- Continuous steam
-
110
g/min
- Vertical steam
-
Yes
- * compared to EasySpeed steam iron GC1742
- Save 30% more water and electricity in Eco mode
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.