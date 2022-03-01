Search terms

    PerfectCare 6000 Series

    Steam Generator

    PSG6020/30
    Ultra fast. Extra Compact.
      Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

      PerfectCare 6000 Series is designed to deliver the best steam performance, now in a fully renewed, compact design. Enjoy ironing faster without compromising on your storage space. With no burns guaranteed* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology.

        PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator

          PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator

            Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

            • Powerful steam
            • Guaranteed no burns
            • 1.8 L detachable water tank
            • Compact
            OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

            OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

            With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee that this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

            Powerful steam for crease removal

            Powerful steam for crease removal

            Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

            Smart Calc Clean to extend the lifetime of your iron

            Smart Calc Clean to extend the lifetime of your iron

            It's easy to maintain your steam generator with Smart Calc Clean, our built-in descaling system. It will remind you when it's time to descale and includes a container to make descaling easy and safe. As it's reusable, you will save money and never need to buy extra cartridges.

            Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

            Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

            Thanks to its compact size, it's light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes. It even fits on your ironing board. But don't think smaller means less powerful. Thanks to our exclusive ProVelocity technology, we've made powerful steam generators that are lightweight and more compact than ever.

            1.8 L detachable water tank for easy refilling

            1.8 L detachable water tank for easy refilling

            The 1.8-litre transparent water tank gives you up to 1.5 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light to refill at any time, which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.

            Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

            Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

            Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind.

            Safe-carry lock for safe and easy transport

            Safe-carry lock for safe and easy transport

            Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

            Technical Specifications

            • Easy to use

              Water tank capacity
              1800  ml
              Safe on all ironable fabrics
              Yes
              Heat-up time
              2  min
              Soleplate name
              SteamGlide Plus
              Detachable water tank
              Yes
              Low water alert
              Yes
              Refill anytime during use
              Yes
              Tap water suitable
              Yes

            • Technology

              OptimalTEMP technology
              Yes

            • General specifications

              Hose length
              1.6 m
              Hose storage
              Compartment
              Power cord length
              1.65 m
              Power cord storage
              Velcro fix
              Warranty
              2 year worldwide guarantee
              Energy saving
              30%

            • Fast crease removal

              Pressure
              Max 6.5-bar pump
              Power
              Max 2400  W
              Continuous steam
              Up to 130  g/min
              Steam boost
              Up to 500  g
              Voltage
              220 - 240  V

            • Scale management

              Descaling and cleaning
              Easy De-calc Plus
              Calc clean reminder
              Light

            • Size and weight

              Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
              43.0 x 22.7 x 34.2  cm
              Weight of iron
              1.18  kg
              Product dimensions (W x H x D)
              16.8 x 26.9 x 36.8  cm
              Total weight with packaging
              4.43  kg
              Weight of iron + base
              3.42  kg

