    PerfectCare 6000 Series

    Steam Generator

    PSG6026/20
    Ultra fast. Extra Compact.
      PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator

      PSG6026/20
      Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

      PerfectCare 6000 Series is designed to deliver the best steam performance, now in a fully renewed, compact design. Enjoy ironing faster without compromising on your storage space. With no burns guaranteed* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology.

        OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

        OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

        With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee that this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

        Powerful steam for crease removal

        Powerful steam for crease removal

        Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

        Smart Calc Clean to extend the lifetime of your iron

        Smart Calc Clean to extend the lifetime of your iron

        It's easy to maintain your steam generator with Smart Calc Clean, our built-in descaling system. It will remind you when it's time to descale and includes a container to make descaling easy and safe. As it's reusable, you will save money and never need to buy extra cartridges.

        Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

        Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

        Thanks to its compact size, it's light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes. It even fits on your ironing board. But don't think smaller means less powerful. Thanks to our exclusive ProVelocity technology, we've made powerful steam generators that are lightweight and more compact than ever.

        1.8 L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        1.8 L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        The 1.8-litre transparent water tank gives you up to 1.5 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light to refill at any time, which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind.

        Safe-carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Safe-carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1800  ml
          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Plus
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Low water alert
          Yes
          Refill anytime during use
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes

        • General specifications

          Hose length
          1.6 m
          Hose storage
          Compartment
          Power cord length
          1.65 m
          Power cord storage
          Velcro fix
          Warranty
          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Energy saving
          30%

        • Technology

          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Pressure
          Max 6.5-bar pump
          Power
          Max 2400  W
          Continuous steam
          Up to 130  g/min
          Steam boost
          Up to 500  g
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy De-calc Plus
          Calc clean reminder
          Light

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          43.0 x 22.7 x 34.2  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.18  kg
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          16.8 x 26.9 x 36.8  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          4.43  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          3.4  kg

