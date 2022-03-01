Search terms

    PerfectCare 6000 Series

    Steam Generator Iron

    PSG6064/86
      PerfectCare 6000 Series Steam Generator Iron

      PSG6064/86
      • OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed
      • SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding and durability
      • Powerful steam for crease removal
      • Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron
      • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
        • OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed
        • SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding and durability
        • Powerful steam for crease removal
        • Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron
        • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
          • OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed
          • SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding and durability
          • Powerful steam for crease removal
          • Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron
          • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
            PerfectCare 6000 Series

            PerfectCare 6000 Series

            Steam Generator Iron

            Ultra fast. Extra Compact.

            PerfectCare 6000 Series is designed to deliver the best steam performance, now in a fully renewed, compact design. Enjoy ironing faster without compromising on your storage space. With no burns guaranteed* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology.
            OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

            OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

            With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee that this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

            SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding and durability

            SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding and durability

            Our superior SteamGlide Advanced soleplate delivers smooth gliding performance on any fabric. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as aluminium, and our patented 6-layer coating with its advanced titanium layer effortlessly glides on any fabric for the fastest results.

            Powerful steam for crease removal

            Powerful steam for crease removal

            Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

            Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

            Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

            It's easy to maintain your steam generator with Smart Calc Clean, our built-in descaling system. It will remind you when it's time to descale and includes a container to make descaling easy and safe. Since it is reusable you will save money and never need to buy extra cartridges.

            Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

            Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

            Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind

            1.8 L detachable water tank for easy refilling

            1.8 L detachable water tank for easy refilling

            A 1.8-litre transparent tank gives you up to 1.5 hours of continuous use. See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tank through the large filling door.

            Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

            Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

            Thanks to its compact size it's light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes. It even fits on your ironing board. But don't think smaller means less powerful. Thanks to our exclusive ProVelocity technology, we've made powerful steam generators that are lightweight and more compact than ever.

            Safe-carry lock for safe and easy transport

            Safe-carry lock for safe and easy transport

            Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

            Technical Specifications

            • Calc management

              Calc clean solution
              Smart Calc Clean
              Suitable for tap water
              Yes
              Calc clean reminder
              Sound & light indicator

            • Accessories

              Calc Clean container
              Yes

            • Weight and dimensions

              Weight of iron
              1.2  kg
              Product dimensions (W x H x D)
              16.8 x 26.9 x 36.8  cm
              Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
              22.7 x 34.2 x 43.0  cm
              Weight of iron + base
              3.4  kg

            • General specifications

              Hose storage
              Compartment
              Power cord storage
              Velcro fix
              Safety carry Lock
              Yes
              Auto shut-off
              Yes

            • Easy to use

              Water tank capacity
              1800  ml
              Refill any time
              Yes
              Safe on all ironable fabrics
              Yes
              Heat-up time
              2  min
              Safe for all fabrics
              Yes
              Soleplate gliding performance
              5  stars
              Safety auto off
              Yes
              Soleplate name
              SteamGlide Advanced
              Detachable water tank
              Yes
              Refill anytime during use
              Yes
              Tap water suitable
              Yes
              Drip Stop
              Yes
              Power cord length
              1.65  m
              Hose length
              1.6  m
              Precision steam tip
              Yes
              Ready to use
              Sound & light indicator
              Easy to set up and store
              Compact design
              Soleplate scratch resistance
              5  stars

            • Guarantee

              2 year worldwide guarantee
              Yes

            • Crease removal

              Vertical Steam
              Yes

            • Technology

              OptimalTEMP technology
              Yes
              ProVelocity steam engine
              Yes

            • Fast crease removal

              Pressure
              8 bar
              Power
              2400  W
              Continuous steam
              130  g/min
              Steam boost
              Up to 600  g
              Vertical steam
              Yes
              Voltage
              220-240  V

            • Green efficiency

              Recycled plastic used
              35–40  %
              Energy saving*
              Up to 30% energy savings*

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Find a spare part or an accessory

            Go to parts and accessories

            Accessories

