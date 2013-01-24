Home
    PerfectCare 7000 Series

    Steam generator iron

    PSG7014/16
    • Fast and powerful Fast and powerful Fast and powerful
      PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam generator iron

      PSG7014/16
      Fast and powerful

      PerfectCare 7000 Series is designed for your comfort and convenience. Easy to handle with detachable water tank and powerful steam to achieve great results, faster. We guarantee no burns on all ironable garments thanks to OptimalTEMP. See all benefits

        Fast and powerful

        with large detachable water tank

        • Max 7 bar pressure
        • Up to 450 g steam boost
        • 1.8 L detachable water tank
        • Carry lock
        Guaranteed no burns

        Guaranteed no burns

        Even if you're multi-tasking or get distracted, you'll never burn your clothes. Thanks to our OptimalTEMP technology, we promise this steam generator iron will never burn any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

        No settings to change

        No settings to change

        Save a step in your weekly ironing routine. You won't need to separate fabrics or change settings and wait for the temperature to change any more. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, you iron everything from your denim jeans to delicate silks without adjusting the temperature. It does it all for you automatically and immediately.

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        When you need to tackle tough creases with ease, rely on our continuous steam to do the hard work for you. Watch those creases melt away when you use an extra boost of steam where you need it. And it's perfect when you want to steam vertical curtains or refresh hanging clothes.

        SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding and durability

        SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding and durability

        Our superior SteamGlide Advanced soleplate delivers smooth gliding performance on any fabric. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as aluminium, and our patented 6-layer coating with its advanced titanium layer effortlessly glides on any fabric for the fastest results.

        Light weight and comfortable iron to handle

        Light weight and comfortable iron to handle

        The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight also makes it easy and effective for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.

        Large 1.8 L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        Large 1.8 L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        1.8-litre transparent tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light and you can refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

        Easy and efficient descaling system for lasting performance

        Easy and efficient descaling system for lasting performance

        Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.

        Carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        The automatic shut-off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          Cyclonic steam chamber
          Yes
          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          No burns
          Yes
          No temperature settings needed
          Yes
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 120  g/min
          Power
          2100  W
          Pressure
          Max 7 bar
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Steam boost
          Up to 450  g
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Soleplate gliding performance
          5  stars
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Advanced
          Water tank capacity
          1800  ml
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Drip Stop
          Yes
          Hose length
          1.7  m
          Power cord length
          1.65  m
          Ready to use
          Light indicator
          Refill anytime during use
          Yes
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          5  stars
          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Water low indicator
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy De-calc
          Descaling reminder
          Light

        • Storage

          Cord storage
          Velcro fix

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          31.5 x 31.5 x 47.5  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          24 x 27.5 x 42  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          5.3  kg
          Weight of iron
          0.8  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          3.85  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving*
          20  %
          Product packaging
          100% recyclable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Bazaarvoice_DA_GC_PSG

          PerfectCare 7000 Series
          7.0 bar_1.8 L detachable water tank

        • General specifications

          Hose storage
          Compartment
          Safety carry Lock
          Yes
          Auto shut-off
          Yes

