Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Incredibly light and powerful
PerfectCare 7000 series is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle, with powerful steam to achieve great results fast. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Incredibly light and powerful
PerfectCare 7000 series is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle, with powerful steam to achieve great results fast. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits
Incredibly light and powerful
PerfectCare 7000 series is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle, with powerful steam to achieve great results fast. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Incredibly light and powerful
PerfectCare 7000 series is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle, with powerful steam to achieve great results fast. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits
Steam Generator
Total:
SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminium base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results.
Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature, and with the guarantee of no burns*. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there's no more pre-sorting the laundry or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, at any time.
Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.
The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight of only 800 g also makes it easy for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.
The 1.8-litre transparent water tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light to refill at any time, which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.
Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.
Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind.
Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.
Technology
Fast crease removal
Easy to use
Scale management
General specifications
Size and weight