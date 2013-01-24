  • 2 year warranty

    PerfectCare 7000 Series

    Steam Generator

    PSG7030/20
      Incredibly light and powerful

      PerfectCare 7000 series is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle, with powerful steam to achieve great results fast. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments.

        Incredibly light and powerful

        Effortless ironing. Great results.

        • Guaranteed no burns*
        • 1.8 L detachable water tank
        • Ultra-light iron
        SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

        SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

        SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminium base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results.

        OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed*

        Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature, and with the guarantee of no burns*. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there's no more pre-sorting the laundry or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, at any time.

        Powerful steam for crease removal

        Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

        Lightweight iron ideal for vertical steaming

        The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight of only 800 g also makes it easy for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.

        1.8 L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        The 1.8-litre transparent water tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light to refill at any time, which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.

        Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

        Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind.

        Safe-carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam rate
          Up to 120 g/min
          Pressure
          Max 8.0 bar
          Steam boost
          Up to 600  g
          Power
          Max 2100  W
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          Soleplate
          SteamGlide Elite
          Water tank capacity
          1800  ml
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Low water alert
          Yes
          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Refill anytime during use
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy De-calc Plus
          Calc clean reminder
          Light

        • General specifications

          Hose length
          1.7 m
          Hose storage
          Compartment
          Power cord length
          1.65 m
          Power cord storage
          Velcro fix
          Warranty
          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Energy saving
          20%

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          31.5 x 31.5 x 47.5  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          24 x 27.5 x 42  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          5.3  kg
          Weight of iron
          0.8  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          3.85  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • On all ironable fabrics
