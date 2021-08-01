Search terms

    PerfectCare 7000 Series

    Steam Generator

    PSG7130/20
    • Fast ironing with automatic steam Fast ironing with automatic steam Fast ironing with automatic steam
      PerfectCare 7000 Series Steam Generator

      PSG7130/20
      Fast ironing with automatic steam

      PerfectCare 7000 Series is designed for your comfort and convenience. With our new motion-sensor technology, powerful automatic steam is released when you start ironing. OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all iron-safe garments. See all benefits

        Fast ironing with automatic steam

        Effortless ironing. Great results.

        • Intelligent automatic steam
        • Guaranteed no burns*
        • 1.8 L detachable water tank
        • Ultra-light iron
        Iron effortlessly with automatic steam

        Iron effortlessly with automatic steam

        Ensure your ironing is completed fast and with minimal effort, with the new motion sensor technology that recognises when you move the iron to release steam automatically

        OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

        OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

        With OptimalTEMP technology you achieve great results with one ideal temperature setting. We guarantee that this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

        Powerful steam for crease removal

        Powerful steam for crease removal

        Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

        One ideal temperature setting for all ironable garments

        One ideal temperature setting for all ironable garments

        Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature and no burns guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there's no more pre-sorting the laundry or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime.

        Lightweight iron ideal for vertical steaming

        Lightweight iron ideal for vertical steaming

        The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight of only 800 g also makes it easy for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.

        1.8 L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        1.8 L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        The 1.8-litre transparent water tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light to refill at any time, which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.

        SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

        SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

        SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminium base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results.

        Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

        Easy De-Calc to extend the lifetime of your iron

        Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind.

        Safe-carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Safe-carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1800  ml
          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          Soleplate
          SteamGlide Elite
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Low water alert
          Yes
          Refill anytime during use
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes

        • General specifications

          Hose length
          1.7 m
          Hose storage
          Compartment
          Power cord length
          1.65 m
          Power cord storage
          Velcro fix
          Warranty
          2 year worldwide guarantee

        • Technology

          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam rate
          Up to 120 g/min
          Pressure
          Max 8.0 bar
          Power
          Max 2100  W
          Steam boost
          Up to 600  g
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy De-calc Plus
          Calc clean reminder
          Light

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          31.5 x 31.5 x 47.5  cm
          Weight of iron
          0.8  kg
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          24 x 27.5 x 42  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          5.3  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          3.85  kg

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving*
          30  %

        • Technology

          Intelligent Automatic Steam technology
          1st generation

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • On all ironable fabrics
            • *up to 30% energy savings based on IEC 603311, NORMAL mode compared to MAX mode

