    PerfectCare 8000 Series

    Steam generator

    PSG8130/80
      The iron that adapts steam to your ironing speed

      PerfectCare 8000 Series offers effortless ironing with our new motion sensor technology. It allows vertical and horizontal ironing with automatic steam. Speed mode adapts the steam amount based on your ironing speed for even faster results. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £449.99

        The iron that adapts steam to your ironing speed

        Effortless ironing. Faster results.

        • Speed mode
        • Intelligent automatic steam
        • Automatic vertical steam
        • Guaranteed no burns
        Speed mode adapts steam to your ironing speed

        Speed mode adapts steam to your ironing speed

        Iron faster with new speed mode, as the iron automatically adapts and releases steam based on how fast you move it on your garments. The faster you move your iron, the more steam it will release.

        Intelligent automatic steam for effortless ironing

        Intelligent automatic steam for effortless ironing

        Our new motion sensor knows exactly when the iron is moving on your clothes and delivers powerful steam automatically. Relax and enjoy effortless ironing, while the iron does the steaming for you.

        Steam and refresh garments with automatic vertical steam

        Steam and refresh garments with automatic vertical steam

        Our advanced motion sensor can recognise movements in any direction, so you can also steam and refresh dresses, jackets and curtains vertically.

        Ultra-powerful steam for the most stubborn creases

        Ultra-powerful steam for the most stubborn creases

        Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

        OptimalTEMP technology, guaranteed no burns*

        OptimalTEMP technology, guaranteed no burns*

        With OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

        Ultralight iron for easy vertical steaming

        Ultralight iron for easy vertical steaming

        The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight of only 800 g also makes it easy for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.

        SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

        SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding performance

        SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminium base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results.

        1.8 l detachable water tank

        1.8 l detachable water tank

        The 1.8-litre transparent water tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light to refill at any time, which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.

        Easy De-Calc Plus to extend the lifetime of your iron

        Easy De-Calc Plus to extend the lifetime of your iron

        Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc Plus system collects limescale continuously. The indicator light and audio signal tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow.

        Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind

        Auto-shut off to save energy and for peace of mind

        The automatic shut-off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

        Safety carry lock to lock your iron securely

        Safety carry lock to lock your iron securely

        Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          DynamiQ technology
          2nd generation
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Steam sound dampening
          No

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 170  g/min
          Pressure
          Max 8.5 bar
          Steam boost
          Up to 700  g
          Power
          Max 2700  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          Soleplate
          SteamGlide Elite
          Water tank capacity
          1800  ml
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Low water alert
          Yes
          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Refill anytime during use
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy De-calc Plus
          Calc clean reminder
          Light and Sound

        • General specifications

          Hose length
          1.8 m
          Hose storage
          Compartment
          Power cord length
          1.8 m
          Power cord storage
          Compartment
          Warranty
          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Energy saving
          22%

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          56.7 x 35 x 32.7  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          47.5 x 28.8 x 22.9  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          7.4  kg
          Weight of iron
          0.85  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          4.9  kg

