Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
The iron that adapts steam to your ironing speed
PerfectCare 8000 Series offers effortless ironing with our new motion sensor technology. It allows vertical and horizontal ironing with automatic steam. Speed mode adapts the steam amount based on your ironing speed for even faster results. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The iron that adapts steam to your ironing speed
PerfectCare 8000 Series offers effortless ironing with our new motion sensor technology. It allows vertical and horizontal ironing with automatic steam. Speed mode adapts the steam amount based on your ironing speed for even faster results. See all benefits
The iron that adapts steam to your ironing speed
PerfectCare 8000 Series offers effortless ironing with our new motion sensor technology. It allows vertical and horizontal ironing with automatic steam. Speed mode adapts the steam amount based on your ironing speed for even faster results. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The iron that adapts steam to your ironing speed
PerfectCare 8000 Series offers effortless ironing with our new motion sensor technology. It allows vertical and horizontal ironing with automatic steam. Speed mode adapts the steam amount based on your ironing speed for even faster results. See all benefits
Steam generator
Philips shop price
Total:
Iron faster with new speed mode, as the iron automatically adapts and releases steam based on how fast you move it on your garments. The faster you move your iron, the more steam it will release.
Our new motion sensor knows exactly when the iron is moving on your clothes and delivers powerful steam automatically. Relax and enjoy effortless ironing, while the iron does the steaming for you.
Our advanced motion sensor can recognise movements in any direction, so you can also steam and refresh dresses, jackets and curtains vertically.
Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.
With OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric when it is left unattended. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.
The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight of only 800 g also makes it easy for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.
SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding performance and maximum scratch resistance. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a regular aluminium base, and our patented 6-layer coating with advanced titanium layer glides effortlessly for the fastest results.
The 1.8-litre transparent water tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light to refill at any time, which you can easily do under the tap through the large filling door.
Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc Plus system collects limescale continuously. The indicator light and audio signal tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow.
The automatic shut-off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.
Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.
Technology
Fast crease removal
Easy to use
Scale management
General specifications
Size and weight