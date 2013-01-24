Search terms
High fidelity, premium quality
Philips Fidelio S1 headphones are precisely engineered to deliver natural, balanced sound, revealing every detail as the artist intended. Amazing sound presented in a lightweight yet durable design for true comfort and pleasure on the go. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Headphones with mic
High-resolution audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16 bit/44.1 kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes high-resolution audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether you are enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.
Each speaker driver is carefully handpicked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure delivery of the most balanced, natural sound. The 13.5-mm drivers utilise high-power neodymium magnets to deliver deep bass impact, transparent mid-range and refined high frequencies.
Each speaker driver is specially tested and handpicked for ideal stereo pairs, together delivering superbly deep bass, transparent mid-range and refined high frequencies.
The metal housing is meticulously engineered to reduce resonance and vibration, delivering authentically precise sound marked by incredible sound detail.
The Fidelio S1 earphones are ergonomically shaped to fit your ear's natural curve, all the while dispersing pressure. Their lightweight aluminium construction and superior materials ensure long-lasting comfort, allowing you to experience true comfort as you enjoy your music to the fullest.
The Fidelio S1 in-ear headphones feature an in-line remote and microphone so you can switch easily between your music and calls. Stay connected with important people – and your music, always.
The Fidelio S1 in-ear headphones come with 3 pairs of acoustically sealed silicone tips to ensure a snug fit as well as longer wearing comfort.
Enhance your listening experience with the supplied Comply™ Foam Tips. The tips provide a stay-in-place fit coupled with amazing all-day comfort, while providing noise insulation, allowing you to tune out from the world and into your music.
The semi-closed back architecture, combined with large, premium-quality drivers, ensures greater bass extension, while the design itself is optimised to minimise sound leakage. Front pressure equalisation channels allow for more detailed and balanced sound, which reduces the occlusion effect for a more natural listening experience.
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories