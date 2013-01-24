Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    SCD236/00
    • Breastfeeding and sterilising essentials Breastfeeding and sterilising essentials Breastfeeding and sterilising essentials
      Philips Avent Natural Beginnings

      SCD236/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Breastfeeding and sterilising essentials

      Includes Microwave Steriliser, Manual Breast Pump, Feeding Bottles, Disposable Breast Pads and Sealing Discs

      Philips Avent Natural Beginnings

      Breastfeeding and sterilising essentials

      Includes Microwave Steriliser, Manual Breast Pump, Feeding Bottles, Disposable Breast Pads and Sealing Discs See all benefits

      Breastfeeding and sterilising essentials

      Includes Microwave Steriliser, Manual Breast Pump, Feeding Bottles, Disposable Breast Pads and Sealing Discs See all benefits

      Philips Avent Natural Beginnings

      Breastfeeding and sterilising essentials

      Includes Microwave Steriliser, Manual Breast Pump, Feeding Bottles, Disposable Breast Pads and Sealing Discs See all benefits

        Breastfeeding and sterilising essentials

        A convenient feeding set

        • Classic
        Unique four layered construction for maximum dryness

        Unique four layered construction for maximum dryness

        Unique four layered construction for maximum dryness: 1. Ultra-soft top layer with nipple indent — keeps breast dry at all times 2. Ultra-absorbent layer, cushioned for extra comfort 3. Ultra-absorbent core — draws in moisture to guard against embarrassment 4. Ultra breathable outer layer — helps avoid sore nipples. Anti-slip with adhesive tape — keeps pad in place

        Gently stimulates fast milk flow

        Gently stimulates fast milk flow

        Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

        Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

        Works with baby’s natural feeding action

        A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

        Clinically proven

        In a clinical study, ISIS was proven to be as effective as a hospital electric pump. ISIS has an award-winning design that imitates your baby's suckling. The result - more milk faster and more naturally than with any other manual breast pump.

        Ultra fast, easy to use

        Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes. Just add water, load and place in the microwave. 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-800 Watt.

        Soft with discreet, contoured shape

        Philips Avent breast pads have a contoured shape that allows you to wear them discreetly under your clothing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Express II Microwave Steam Steriliser
          1  pcs
          ISIS Manual Breast Pump
          1  pcs
          Feeding Bottle (260 ml/9 oz)
          2  pcs
          Feeding Bottle (125 ml/4 oz)
          2  pcs
          Disposable breast pad
          40  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

