Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
SCF222/02 ultra soft pacifier
Total:
recurring payment
Baby's skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation on their cheeks.
Our rounded shield minimises pressure on babies' cheeks for extra gentleness to the skin.
We consciously chose silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air nipples, since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, free from hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.
Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone nipples are designed for natural oral development.
The travel case that comes with our ultra soft and ultra air soothers doubles as a steriliser. All you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.
Our ultra soft and ultra air soothers are designed and produced in the Netherlands.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.