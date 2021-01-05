Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Troubleshooting and support

    Philips Avent
    SCF223/01 ultra soft pacifier

    Model number

    SCF223/01

    View product specifications
    SCF223/01 Philips Avent SCF223/01 ultra soft pacifier
    On this page

    Register your product

     

    • Keep track of your product warranty coverage
    • Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers
    • Get easy access to product support

    Register now
    Back to other questions
    Back to other questions
    Other useful links

    Need help with your product?

    Contacting Philips

    We are happy to help you

    Suggested products

      Beta launch of the uGrow app - preview screenshots on phone

      Introducing uGrow, 
      our free healthy baby development app


      Download the world’s first medical baby app with connected devices giving you personal advice that matters.

       

      Let uGrow help you discover patterns to support your little one’s healthy development.

       

      Find out more

      Apple store
      Play store
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.