Download the world’s first medical baby app with connected devices giving you personal advice that matters.
Let uGrow help you discover patterns to support your little one’s healthy development.
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
Soothe your toddler with a soother that lets skin breathe and supports healthy oral development. ultra air 18 M+ has extra-large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft and dry, and an extra-firm teat for growing teeth and gums. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
Soothe your toddler with a soother that lets skin breathe and supports healthy oral development. ultra air 18 M+ has extra-large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft and dry, and an extra-firm teat for growing teeth and gums. See all benefits
A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
Soothe your toddler with a soother that lets skin breathe and supports healthy oral development. ultra air 18 M+ has extra-large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft and dry, and an extra-firm teat for growing teeth and gums. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
Soothe your toddler with a soother that lets skin breathe and supports healthy oral development. ultra air 18 M+ has extra-large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft and dry, and an extra-firm teat for growing teeth and gums. See all benefits
ultra air soother
Philips shop price
Total:
Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.
ultra air is designed with a lightweight shield and rounded edges for maximum comfort.
Our symmetrical teat respects the natural shape of your baby's palate, teeth and gums. It's also extra firm, which makes it ideal for growing mouths.
Every detail of the ultra air soother is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the smooth teat.
The ultra air travel case doubles as a steriliser, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.
When the time comes to help your little one become soother free, you'll have free access to helpful tips from our parent infant clinical psychologist at https://www.philips.co.uk/c-m-mo/soothers/soother-free.
What is included
Accessories included
Safety
Hygiene