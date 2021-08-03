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  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin

Discontinued

Philips Aventultra air soother

SCF349/12

4.7
| (308) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
Soothe your toddler with a soother that lets skin breathe and supports healthy oral development. ultra air 18 M+ has extra-large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft and dry, and an extra-firm teat for growing teeth and gums.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Perfect for growing teeth and gums

A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin

  • Extra-firm teat

  • 18m+

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2 pack

Lets skin breathe

Lets skin breathe

Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.

Gently rests on skin

Gently rests on skin

ultra air is designed with a lightweight shield and rounded edges for maximum comfort.

Respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums

Respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums

Our symmetrical teat respects the natural shape of your baby's palate, teeth and gums. It's also extra firm, which makes it ideal for growing mouths.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

308

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

03/08/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great

the best baby air soother I've ever had. My son loves them. The air soother are nicely made, easy to clean and hygienic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother

01/08/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Must have for mums

It's my son's favourite soother! Love the shape, keep him calm and comfortable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother

30/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product.

I can highly recommend these soothers. They seem to have the desired and easily accepted nipple shape made with soft and textured silicone. I loved the fact it can be easily found in the dark as there is nothing more stressful at night, than looking for a lost dummy. The biggest advantage is the design allowing the air flow when soother is in use, which stops any rashes appearing around the gentle mouth area. I did not find any disadvantages hence I can fully recommend them.

Pros

Air flow, design,

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF349/11 ultra air soother

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 