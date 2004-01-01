  • Lower Price

      Avent SCF358/00 Fast bottle warmer

      SCF359/20

      Warm bottles in 3 minutes with one button*

      Time for a feed? Hospital-standard water-bath warming better preserves milk nutrients without compromising on efficiency. Whether you or another caregiver are feeding the baby, the best warming technology ensures that it's all ready in 3 minutes.*

      Safely eradicate 99.9% of bacteria using natural steam

      When it's time to clean up, use the power of natural steam to eradicate 99.9% of bacteria. Steam, known for its ability to reach into nooks and crevices, is perfect for sterilising every corner of your baby's bottle, soother and small toys. And it's all chemical-free.

      Uses hospital-standard water-bath warming

      Warm milk the way nurses do in hospitals using water-bath warming. Compared to other methods, it better preserves milk proteins essential for building up a baby's immune system. Gentle and quick, our technology helps promote your baby's healthy development with every feed.

      Constant milk circulation prevents hotspots

      Our warming technology protects the proteins that promote your baby's healthy development by circulating heat evenly and constantly. Thanks to water-bath warming, there's no need to worry about hotspots that can cause milk to spoil. Instead, your baby can enjoy evenly warmed, nutrient-rich feeds every time.

      Smart sensor prevents overheating

      Whatever the milk's starting temperature is, our smart sensor takes care of the details for you. It adjusts the warming time automatically by detecting the milk's starting temperature. No guesswork. And no risk of overheating.

      Automatically shuts off and stays warm

      No second­-guessing yourself. Make day and night feeds easier and safer knowing that the device automatically shuts off once it's done, and keeps the bottle at feeding temperature for up to 60 minutes.

      Warm and sterilise with one intuitive button

      Whether it's your first time at warming, or you're a feed prep expert, our one-button interface makes it simple for any caregiver to warm and sterilise. You'll receive visual and audio alerts throughout each process before it automatically shuts off.

      Check the water level through the window

      Our new see-through window makes feed prep intuitive for everyone. Use it to quickly check the water level before warming cycles and get it right every time. No guessing. Everything you need to know is right there in front of you.

      Minimises clutter thanks to space-saving design

      Keep your home clutter-free with one multi-functional tool that takes up minimal counterspace. The small yet mighty design allows you to sterilise a bottle as well as small toys and soothers in one go.

      Designed for fast and easy cleaning

      Our beautifully simple design makes cleaning just as easy as warming and sterilising. Wipe the warmer and steriliser down with a cloth, using the wide-neck basin to easily reach in. The steriliser attachment can also be placed in the dishwasher if needed.

      Compatible with most baby bottles and food jars

      As your little one grows, know that our warmer works with all kinds of baby bottle brands, as well as different bottle materials and sizes. And when they're ready to graduate, our warmer works with food jars too.

      Get the most out of your baby's everyday essentials

      Our steam sterilisation technology is the safest way to sanitise your baby's items. It's effective on germs while still respecting all kinds of materials, which prolongs an item's lifespan. Using the sterilisation attachment for small items, it's easy to sterilise bottles, soothers, spare parts and small toys all in one go.

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

